Hisense’s 55-inch Mini LED TV just got a mega reduction thanks to this code

Jon Mundy

You can currently buy a well-specced 55-inch Hisense Mini LED TV at a huge price reduction using this eBay code.

This deal comes through Crampton and Moore’s eBay outlet, which is currently selling the Hisense 55U6KQTUK for £499. That’s already a £100 discount on its £599 RRP.

However, it gets better. Apply the CHICK15 code that’s currently decimating eBay prices right now, and you’ll receive a further reduction. With a final price of £424.15, this already-affordable TV suddenly becomes a bargain.

Save £175 on the Hisense 55U6KQTUK

Use the code CHICK15 on this Hisense 55U6KQTUK eBay listing, and you’ll be able to get it at a steep £175 discount.

  • Crampton and Moore on eBay
  • Use code CHICK15
  • Now £424.15
View Deal

We reviewed the slightly larger Hisense 65U6KQTUK a few months back, and found it to be “A decent mid-range Mini LED TV from Hisense that’s capable of rich, punchy colours”. Our reviewer found that “with the right content it can dazzle”, which isn’t something you can say about every cheap TV.

Among the U6KQTUK model’s many strengths are its solid upscaling capabilities, its Dolby Vision support, its easy to use UI, and its clever adjustable feet design.

The main criticism in our 3.5-star review was that it didn’t particularly stand out from the crowd – there’s a lot of strong competition at this sort of price. That was with the U6KQTUK’s RRP in mind, however.

Following this huge price cut, the Hisense 55U6KQTUK enters a completely different level of competition. You’d better believe that it stands out in the sub-£450 price bracket.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

