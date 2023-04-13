Here’s how you can get a 60GB SIM for just £10

For streaming, scrolling through social media and messaging your friends, having ample amounts of data is essential which is why this deal from Smarty is well worth jumping on.

For a limited time, Smarty (which is run by Three and uses its vast 5G network) has doubled the data of its £10/month SIM so that instead of receiving an allowance of 30GB each month, you’ll now have a whopping 60GB of data at your disposal.

Anyone who’s tried shopping for more data will know just how pricey a 60GB allowance can get. For example, a 25GB SIM at EE will set you back £29/month while a similar 30GB SIM at O2 costs a little less (but not cheaper than Smarty’s offering) at £19.99/month.

Simply put, you won’t be able to find the same value for money anywhere else right now, so if you want tons of data to keep you going at a cost that doesn’t break the bank, then Smarty’s £10/month SIM is an easy one to recommend.

Aside from the ample amounts of data, Smarty’s SIM also has one other major benefit that most other SIM-plans tend not to have: the ability to cancel at any time. Unlike most other SIM retailers, Smarty doesn’t lock you into a 24-month contract so if for whatever reason you decide that you want to cancel your 60GB SIM, you can do so immediately and without having to worry about any hidden cancellation costs.

Because Smarty’s SIMs operate on Three’s nationwide network, you can also enjoy Three’s ever-growing 5G coverage which offers incredible speeds for surfing the web on the go. You can even make use of EU roaming (up to 12GB) at no extra cost, which is handy if you’ve got a holiday in the pipeline.

We’ve had a look around and this is easily the best SIM deal we can find right now, so if you’re looking to make the jump to a SIM that offers you more data at a lower cost than what you’re currently paying, then this is easily the one to go for.