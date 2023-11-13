Heat up your home this winter with Dyson’s amazing Hot+Cool fan deal

Fans aren’t typically the most wintery of purchases, but Dyson is now offering an incredible deal on a fan that warms as well as cools.

The Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus is having a big saving as part of the Currys Black Friday Event. If its previous price of £399.99 was too much for you, a £100 saving bringing it down to £299.99 might be just what you’re looking for this month.

This is not a fan in the traditional sense with blades. Instead, its futuristic design can make the airflow as cool or as warm as you see fit, allowing you to find the perfect temperature for your home.

Dyson Fan £100 Off Deal Buy a Dyson Hot+Cool Jet Focus through Currys this Black Friday, and you’ll get a £100 saving. It used to cost £399.99, but now will only cost £299.99 Currys

Was £399.99

Now £299.99 View Deal

There are some great features making this very much a fan for the modern audience. You can expect ten different speeds for the air intensity that you need, a remote control to set it from afar and a sleep timer feature for it to switch off any time from 15 minutes to nine hours into the future. Meanwhile, its smooth oscillation can direct airflow all around the room.

It’s easy to use and even extra safe. It cleans without issue, is wipeable with a cloth, and shuts off straight away if knocked over to reduce the risk of any surrounding damage. There’s a digital display and a power cord length of 1.8m.

We’ve given similar Dyson fan products some good reviews in the past, while the Currys user ratings (of which there are 1749) give this a 4 out of 5 star average rating.

It’s a simple box, including just the device and your remote control, so will be up and running in no time at all. If you want to get a great deal on a fan that you won’t have to wait until next summer to make use of, this is the Black Friday deal for you.