Grab this outstanding Dell laptop deal for a bargain £319

Looking for a cheap Windows laptop? Then you’re in luck, as Dell currently has the Inspiron 15 3000 Laptop on offer for just £319.

By having £80 knocked off the price, the Inspiron 15 3000 is now one of the most affordable Windows laptops on the market. This should be a good deal for those who need a basic laptop for casual browsing or productivity.

The AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor under the hood admittedly isn’t the most powerful chip, and is a couple of generations behind modern laptops in 2023. That shouldn’t be a problem for those who only require a basic performance, and you’re unlikely to get a better performance unless you’re prepared to pay more.

Other specs include a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 256GB of SSD storage and 8GB of RAM. It’s also possible to upgrade the CPU, RAM and storage, although the price will increase by doing so.

Dell has also slapped in a Full HD webcam, which should make it a good option for those who frequent video calls, either of a personal or business nature.

Those eager for tech companies to improve their sustainability approach will be glad to hear the Inspiron 15 3000 uses post-consumer recycled plastics for the underpart of the laptop. The packaging also uses 100% recycled paper, with other packaging in the box consisting of up to 90% recycled materials. It’s a big improvement on the days of plastic stuff inside laptop packaging.

We haven’t reviewed this laptop just yet, but on the Dell website, it currently has a 4.1 out of 5 customer rating from 4767 reviews. One user wrote: “I recently was in the market for a new laptop as my old one got destroyed. It’s the perfect laptop for a college student, lots a storage, decent ram for the price and it’s moves really smoothly, runs applications and multitasking with ease.”

So if you’re looking for a budget-friendly Windows laptop, especially if you’re a student, then this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is certainly worth considering.

