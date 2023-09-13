Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

GoPro Price Drop: Get the Hero 9 for just £199 on Amazon

You can now get the brilliant GoPro Hero 9 action camera for just £199 on Amazon.

That’s a £50 saving on the Hero 9’s £249.99 RRP. Saving 20% on such an accomplished piece of kit is nothing to be sniffed at.

Save 20% on the GoPro Hero 9

Amazon is selling the GoPro Hero 9 at a 20% discount, marking a total action camera bargain.

We called the Hero 9 “the most important action camera of 2020” at the time. Don’t let that the fact that this was three years ago put you off either – action cameras aren’t like smartphones. They don’t become obsolete after a couple of years.

In our 4-star review of the Hero 9 we praised its improved battery life, the excellent 5K image quality and stabilisation from its new 23.6MP sensor, and its genuinely useful front display.

Said front display is a 1.4-inch square LCD, and it offers a handy image preview for content creators capturing footage of themselves. The rear display is a more expansive, rectangular 2.27-inch example

Elsewhere, water resistance to 10m (33ft) makes the GoPro Hero 9 well suited to water sports. We also really liked the fact that GoPro returned to making the lens covering replaceable with the Hero 9. Not only that, but this new system lets you attach new accessories to change the field of view or apply filters.

One of our few criticism of the Hero 9, in fact, was the significant price hike that GoPro had initiated compared to previous models. That price hike had already been rolled back significantly, and with this deal it’s a total non-factor. In fact, this action camera is now a total bargain.

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

