GoPro Hero 9 is now a bargain action camera in Amazon’s sale

If you’ve been considering picking up a new action camera, this tempting deal on the GoPro Hero 9 could be right up your alley.

The 5K action cam has plummeted to just £179 in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days autumn sale. This means you don’t need to wait for Black Friday to get a head start on your Christmas shopping (or just to pick up a present for yourself).

Head to Amazon today to snap up the GoPro Hero 9 for just £179 and save 28% on the highly-rated action camera compared to its usual £249 price.

All you need to take advantage of this offer is an Amazon Prime account and luckily Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to anyone new to the service.

The Hero 9 is GoPro’s 2020 action camera, featuring 5K video capture, crisp 20-megapixel photos and support for 1080p live streaming.

The Hero 9 includes folding rails for easy mounting and two displays, including a touchscreen on the back and a second screen on the front to help frame vlogs and selfies. The camera is also waterproof up to 33ft, though this can be increased using a waterproof housing.

Key video features include HyperSmooth 3.0 stabilisation, TimeWarp 3.0 time-lapse support, 8x slo-mo capture and HindSight to ensure you never miss a moment of action.

“GoPro has moved with the times and made an action camera much more comfortable to use for vlog-style videos. You can compose your shot right there from the front screen, and horizon levelling adds even more pro gloss, if you don’t mind the cropped field of view”, wrote Andrew Williams in our review of the camera.

As you can see from the Keepa graph above, this is by far the lowest we’ve seen the GoPro Hero 9 drop on Amazon, making this the ideal time to shop if you’re a Prime member.

