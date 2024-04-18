Anker’s all-in-one power bank has dropped to a bargain price

This Anker Nano Power Bank has dropped to a bargain price.

Amazon is currently selling the Anker Nano Power Bank portable charger for £29.99, which is a 40% saving on the £49.99 recommended retail price.

This is a great price for the kind of unassuming gadget that will quickly become a staple inclusion in your travel bag.

Save 40% on the Anker Nano Power Bank 30W The Anker Nano Power Bank 30W is selling at a 40% discount on Amazon right now. Amazon

Save 40%

£29.99 View Deal

It’s a compact (10.4 × 5.2 × 2.6cm) charger that features at its heart a 10,000mAh battery. This should be sufficient for two or three full charges of most modern smartphones.

The Anker Nano Power Bank will supply that charge at 30W via its built in two-way USB-C cable (which can apparently double as a handle), or via its USB-C and port. There’s also an old school USB-A port that can charge at up to 22W.

We recently reviewed the Anker Nano Power Bank, and awarded it a strong 4 out of 5. “The Anker Nano is a capable mid-tier power bank with a standout design and a few handy features,” we concluded.

Its design is way more appealing than most power banks, with a neat little screen hidden behind a metallic-looking front. Said screen can display the remaining battery percentage, as well as the estimated time remaining until the battery is fully charged or fully depleted.

There’s never been a better time to buy Anker’s all-in-one power bank than right now. It’s a great pick for anyone looking for an ultra-portable charger that can keep your smartphone and headphones juiced up for a couple of days.