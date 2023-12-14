Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Give your home office a boost with this M2 Mac Mini deal

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s Mac Mini with an M2 chipset is one of the best desktop computers for everyday use, and Amazon has it available for less than you’d pay directly from Apple.

Amazon has chopped 11% off the £649 RRP of the dinky computer, bringing it down to a tempting £579.99 – a very good price for a supremely capable machine that could seriously speed up your everyday work.

If you were to pick this version of the Mac Mini up from Apple, either through a store or online, you’d be paying the full £649 price.

Powered by the fantastic M2 chip, this desktop computer is one of the most affordable ways to switch over to macOS. It’s purely a computer, so a great choice if you don’t need the portability of a laptop and if you already have a monitor, keyboard and mouse this will slot right in with ease.

Specs include an M2 chip with an 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU. When we reviewed machines with this chip we found them to be very capable of completing everyday tasks with ease, and even some trickier tasks – notably 4K video editing – were achievable.

There’s also 8GB of unified memory, a 256GB SSD for files and apps along with a decent port selection on the back. These include two USB-A ports, HDMI for outputting to a monitor, a duo of Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports and Ethernet.

In our glowing review of the Mac Mini, we said “This machine is easier to recommend than the iMac 24-inch with its M1 chip, not only because it’s more capable but because it’s more versatile – choose your screen size, choose your peripherals and make this fit in with your space. It’s best for those who already have a display, keyboard and mouse ready though, or else the initial outlay will quickly grow.”

We finished up the review by saying, “The Apple Mac Mini (2023) is a wonderful machine, ideal for those who work primarily from one spot. If you go for the base model, you’re getting the power of the MacBook Air M2 for around half the price.”

