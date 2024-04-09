Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Give your home office a boost with this Logitech MX Keyboard offer

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Streamline your workflow with the customisable Logitech MX Keyboard and bag yourself a bargain in the process.

Save over £46 and get the top-rated Logitech MX Mechanical wireless keyboard for just £123.47 on Amazon.

Save 27% on Logitech’s top-rated MX Mechanical Keyboard

Save 27% on Logitech’s top-rated MX Mechanical Keyboard

Nab the customisable Logitech MX Mechanical Wireless Keyboard in Grey for just £123.47 on Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £169.99
  • Now £123.47
View Deal

Impressively versatile, the Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard is compatible with most operating systems from Android to Mac and even iPadOS, and can be paired with up to three devices at one time. 

Its Tactile Quiet keys offer fluid, silent and satisfying typing but can easily be switched out for Logitech’s Clicky or Linear options instead. All keys are low-profile and designed to support a more natural wrist position, which allows for effortless and comfortable typing precision.

Unlike other wireless keyboards the MX Mechanical doesn’t require a dongle connection and is instead powered by a rechargeable battery, which can last up to an astonishing 10 months when backlighting is switched off. 

You can further personalise the keyboard to better suit your own workflow, thanks to the free-to-use Logi Options Plus App. There are options to customise the Fn key, adjust the backlighting effects and, with Logitech’s own Smart Actions function, you can automate your most common tasks and skip repetitive actions with just the press of a key.

We gave the Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard a glowing five-star review, with our reviewer concluding the keyboard is “one of the best office-based mechanical keyboards money can buy right now. It looks excellent and thoroughly modern with a silver frame and two-tone grey keycaps, as well as being immensely sturdy too.” 

He continued: “there are also some responsive low-profile mechanical switches on offer here, which are a major upgrade on the original MX Keys’ scissor-actuated options. The battery life here is also excellent.”

If you’re looking for an easy to use, customisable and comfortable wireless keyboard then you couldn’t do much better than the five-star Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, especially as it’s currently seeing a 27% price reduction.

You might like…

You won’t find a better value phone than the Pixel 7a right now

You won’t find a better value phone than the Pixel 7a right now

Thomas Deehan 19 mins ago
The MacBook Air M1 just keeps falling in price

The MacBook Air M1 just keeps falling in price

Thomas Deehan 48 mins ago
This Logitech PC mouse upgrade is an incredible bargain

This Logitech PC mouse upgrade is an incredible bargain

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
Jabra’s Elite 4 earbuds are half price for a limited time

Jabra’s Elite 4 earbuds are half price for a limited time

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
Ninja has nothing on this Tower dual-drawer air fryer deal

Ninja has nothing on this Tower dual-drawer air fryer deal

Jessica Gorringe 22 hours ago
The Dell Inspiron 15 is now a bargain student laptop

The Dell Inspiron 15 is now a bargain student laptop

Thomas Deehan 23 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words