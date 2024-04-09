Give your home office a boost with this Logitech MX Keyboard offer

Streamline your workflow with the customisable Logitech MX Keyboard and bag yourself a bargain in the process.

Impressively versatile, the Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard is compatible with most operating systems from Android to Mac and even iPadOS, and can be paired with up to three devices at one time.

Its Tactile Quiet keys offer fluid, silent and satisfying typing but can easily be switched out for Logitech’s Clicky or Linear options instead. All keys are low-profile and designed to support a more natural wrist position, which allows for effortless and comfortable typing precision.

Unlike other wireless keyboards the MX Mechanical doesn’t require a dongle connection and is instead powered by a rechargeable battery, which can last up to an astonishing 10 months when backlighting is switched off.

You can further personalise the keyboard to better suit your own workflow, thanks to the free-to-use Logi Options Plus App. There are options to customise the Fn key, adjust the backlighting effects and, with Logitech’s own Smart Actions function, you can automate your most common tasks and skip repetitive actions with just the press of a key.

We gave the Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard a glowing five-star review, with our reviewer concluding the keyboard is “one of the best office-based mechanical keyboards money can buy right now. It looks excellent and thoroughly modern with a silver frame and two-tone grey keycaps, as well as being immensely sturdy too.”

He continued: “there are also some responsive low-profile mechanical switches on offer here, which are a major upgrade on the original MX Keys’ scissor-actuated options. The battery life here is also excellent.”

If you’re looking for an easy to use, customisable and comfortable wireless keyboard then you couldn’t do much better than the five-star Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard, especially as it’s currently seeing a 27% price reduction.