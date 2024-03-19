Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Giffgaff has the biggest iPhone 15 Pro Max deal yet

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Giffgaff is offering one of the best deals we’ve ever seen on the iPhone 15 Pro Max right now.

The iPhone 15 Pro Max is a phenomenal phone – right up there with the very best of the best – but it also very expensive. That’s why we’re keen to jump on any deal we can find.

This one will take some beating. It gets you a 512GB iPhone 15 Pro Max in ‘Like new’ condition for just £999. This is a phone that would normally cost you £1,399 brand new from the Apple Store, so you’re saving a full £400 here.

Save £400 on the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Giffgaff is selling the 512GB iPhone 15 Pro Max at a huge £400 discount through its refurbishment programme.

  • Giffgaff
  • ‘Like new’ refurbished
  • Now £999
View Deal

As that ‘Like new’ designation suggests, this is a refurbished model of Apple’s current flagship phone. However, Giffgaff’s top designation sports “Zero wear and tear”, meaning there are “no visible scratches on the screen or body”.

Every phone that passes through Giffgaff’s refurbishment programme receives a comprehensive 30-point health check, and you also get the peace of mind that comes with a 24-month warranty.

Just about the only drawback that we can see with this deal is that you don’t get any choice with the colour. Even then, the sole Natural Titanium finish that’s on offer is probably the nicest and most interesting of this generation.

It’s the one that really highlights the new titanium frame that Apple has implemented, lending added strength and lightness to the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Besides that new material, the stand-out feature with this current model is probably the new Action Button. Taking the place of the Ring/Silent switch, it can be customised to execute a whole range of commands besides muting your phone.

We like the iPhone 15 Pro Max an awful lot, having scored it 4.5 out of 5 in our review. “The iPhone 15 Pro Max is an exceptional smartphone,” we concluded.

