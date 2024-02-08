Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get a free Nintendo Switch with this OLED TV deal

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Argos is offering all of the OLED, all of the time with this LG C3 and Switch OLED deal.

It gets you the brilliant 42-inch LG C3 OLED TV, and throws in a Nintendo Switch OLED for free, with a total price of £999.99. Essentially, you’re saving £309.99 – the price of a Switch OLED – as part of this deal.

That’s a great deal on two of the hottest products within their category.

Buy an LG C3 and get a Switch OLED for free

Buy an LG C3 and get a Switch OLED for free

Argos is offering the brilliant LG C3 OLED TV with a Switch OLED console thrown in for free, representing a saving of £309.99.

  • Argos
  • Free Switch OLED
  • Now £999.99
View Deal

The Nintendo Switch probably doesn’t need much of an introduction, even if you’re a casual or non-gamer. It’s the hottest hybrid console on the market, capable of being played as a handheld or hooked up to your TV.

Even if you don’t want one, we guarantee that your kid, nephew, sibling, or best friend does.

This isn’t just any old Switch either, but rather the latest OLED model that we called “a fantastic upgrade for portable play” in our 4-star review. This revised Switch swaps out the original’s dowdy 6.2-inch LCD for a vibrant 7-inch OLED panel. It really is a game changer, and you also get a way better kickstand and an ethernet connector on the dock.

As for the LG C3, it’s only one of our favourite TVs on the market right now. We scored the 65-inch model (which is exactly the same TV, just bigger) 4.5 out of 5 in our review, calling it “pretty much all things to all people”.

As a gaming combo, this deal is tough to beat, and it ensures that your Switch gaming will be super-vibrant no matter how you’re playing.

You might like…

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth just fell to £34.99 on PS5

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth just fell to £34.99 on PS5

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
This unlimited data Galaxy S23 FE deal is hard to argue with

This unlimited data Galaxy S23 FE deal is hard to argue with

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
The Lenovo Legion Go finally has a proper discount

The Lenovo Legion Go finally has a proper discount

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
This Zenfone 9 deal made us do a double-take

This Zenfone 9 deal made us do a double-take

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

The 512GB iPhone 13 just had a major price crash

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
The Nothing Ear (2) are back to a seriously tempting price

The Nothing Ear (2) are back to a seriously tempting price

Jon Mundy 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words