Get 52% off the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

New Year, new monitor? The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a massive monitor at a massive discount. You can save a small fortune when upgrading your set-up today.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) for 52% off right now. You can get this beast of a 55-inch curved 4K gaming monitor for £1,249. That’s a saving of £1,350 on the original £2,599 asking price.

Huge 52% discount on the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K HDR curved gaming monitor is an absolute cracker. It was expensive, not it’s certainly not. You can get it for less than half price right now. Amazon

Save 51%

£1249 View Deal

This is an excellent deal on a monitor we love, but it is worth pointing out this isn’t the newest version of the Odyssey Ark. This model was released in 2022. However, that doesn’t take anything away from what is a spectacularly impressive gaming display from Samsung.

One of our only complaints was the big expense of this model, but considering its been cut in half by Amazon’s discount, that complaint goes away! We did see the monitor slightly cheaper on Black Friday when it sank to £1,149, but this is still an amazing saving for the new year.

Is the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) worth buying?

Can this monster gaming monitor replace your TV? Pros Huge size and immersive, adjustable design

Superb mainstream image quality

Lots of software options

Loud, punchy speakers Cons Some modes could be better

Response time and colour could be slightly improved

Some missing connectivity

Outrageously expensive

We loved the image quality on the 1000R curved 4K UHD Samsung Odyssey Ark. The design is bold and the monitor is jam-packed with features. We also enjoyed how it blurred the lines between gaming monitor and television. This could satisfy both needs. There’s a host of versatile software for optimum gaming experiences, whether you’re a console or PC gaming connoisseur. There’s support for the Xbox app, which opens up cloud streaming via Game Pass. There’s also a solid refresh rate of 165Hz for mainstream gaming.

Our reviewer concluded: “Lots of companies have tried to build gaming displays that bridge the gap between TVs and consoles, but the Samsung Odyssey Ark is the most convincing product so far. It’s not cheap and it’s not perfect, but it’s an excellent and immersive high-end choice.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) review