Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Get 52% off the incredible Samsung Odyssey Ark gaming monitor

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

New Year, new monitor? The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a massive monitor at a massive discount. You can save a small fortune when upgrading your set-up today.

Amazon is selling the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) for 52% off right now. You can get this beast of a 55-inch curved 4K gaming monitor for £1,249. That’s a saving of £1,350 on the original £2,599 asking price.

Huge 52% discount on the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022)

Huge 52% discount on the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022)

Samsung’s Odyssey Ark 55-inch 4K HDR curved gaming monitor is an absolute cracker. It was expensive, not it’s certainly not. You can get it for less than half price right now.

  • Amazon
  • Save 51%
  • £1249
View Deal

This is an excellent deal on a monitor we love, but it is worth pointing out this isn’t the newest version of the Odyssey Ark. This model was released in 2022. However, that doesn’t take anything away from what is a spectacularly impressive gaming display from Samsung.

One of our only complaints was the big expense of this model, but considering its been cut in half by Amazon’s discount, that complaint goes away! We did see the monitor slightly cheaper on Black Friday when it sank to £1,149, but this is still an amazing saving for the new year.

Is the Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) worth buying?

Samsung Odyssey Ark 09
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Can this monster gaming monitor replace your TV?

Pros

  • Huge size and immersive, adjustable design
  • Superb mainstream image quality
  • Lots of software options
  • Loud, punchy speakers

Cons

  • Some modes could be better
  • Response time and colour could be slightly improved
  • Some missing connectivity
  • Outrageously expensive

We loved the image quality on the 1000R curved 4K UHD Samsung Odyssey Ark. The design is bold and the monitor is jam-packed with features. We also enjoyed how it blurred the lines between gaming monitor and television. This could satisfy both needs. There’s a host of versatile software for optimum gaming experiences, whether you’re a console or PC gaming connoisseur. There’s support for the Xbox app, which opens up cloud streaming via Game Pass. There’s also a solid refresh rate of 165Hz for mainstream gaming.

Our reviewer concluded: “Lots of companies have tried to build gaming displays that bridge the gap between TVs and consoles, but the Samsung Odyssey Ark is the most convincing product so far. It’s not cheap and it’s not perfect, but it’s an excellent and immersive high-end choice.”

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022) review

You might like…

Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

Hit your fitness goals this January with this discounted Fitbit Charge 6

Hannah Davies 12 hours ago
Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today

Get an Xbox Series X for Christmas? Get 50% off Starfield today

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Amazon has a phenomenal Boxing Day discount on Ninja’s Dual Zone Air Fryer

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Crush your fitness goals with this bargain Fitbit Charge 6 deal

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

The new Apple Pencil just got its first price cut

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

The Galaxy A54 is an essential 2024 upgrade with this deal

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words