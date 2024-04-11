Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Gear up for summer with this JBL speaker price crash

Currys is offering a major price crash on the JBL Boombox 3 portable Bluetooth speaker ahead of the summer.

The deal gets you the JBL Boombox 3 for just £279, which represents a considerable saving of £70 on the previous price of £349.

Save £70 on the JBL Boombox 3 speaker

Save £70 on the JBL Boombox 3 speaker

Currys is selling the excellent JBL Boombox 3 Bluetooth speaker at a £70 discount.

  • Currys
  • Save £70
  • Now £279
View Deal

We should clarify that this is for the Bluetooth-only model of the JBL Boom 3, not the Wi-Fi model that we reviewed.

Even so, you’re still getting a tidy little portable speaker with IP67 water resistance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and a dedicated sub-woofer for surprisingly meaty sound output.

We awarded the aforementioned Wi-Fi model 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “A big but excellent portable speaker”.

Aside from Wi-Fi connectivity, this Bluetooth model has the same qualities. Indeed, one of our issues with the Wi-Fi model was that it was rather expensive, but that isn’t an issue with this Bluetooth-only model – especially following the Currys price cut.

The crucial shared feature here is the JBL Boom 3 sound quality. It’s a big speaker, and much of the front surface is filled with speaker drivers, including a 19cm long rectangular subwoofer, two 2.75-inch mid-range drivers and two 20mm tweeters.

As a direct result of all this hefty hardware, the Boombox 3 sounds immense, with deep bass right down to the 40Hz sub-bass range. However, it also benefits from “a more refined, grown-up and versatile sound signature than the outer appearance might initially suggest.”

If you’re looking for a reliable, great-sounding party speaker as we enter the warmer months, this JBL Boombox 3 deal should serve you well.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

