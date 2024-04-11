Gear up for summer with this JBL speaker price crash

Currys is offering a major price crash on the JBL Boombox 3 portable Bluetooth speaker ahead of the summer.

The deal gets you the JBL Boombox 3 for just £279, which represents a considerable saving of £70 on the previous price of £349.

Save £70 on the JBL Boombox 3 speaker Currys is selling the excellent JBL Boombox 3 Bluetooth speaker at a £70 discount. Currys

Save £70

Now £279 View Deal

We should clarify that this is for the Bluetooth-only model of the JBL Boom 3, not the Wi-Fi model that we reviewed.

Even so, you’re still getting a tidy little portable speaker with IP67 water resistance, up to 24 hours of battery life, and a dedicated sub-woofer for surprisingly meaty sound output.

We awarded the aforementioned Wi-Fi model 4 out of 5 in our review, calling it “A big but excellent portable speaker”.

Aside from Wi-Fi connectivity, this Bluetooth model has the same qualities. Indeed, one of our issues with the Wi-Fi model was that it was rather expensive, but that isn’t an issue with this Bluetooth-only model – especially following the Currys price cut.

The crucial shared feature here is the JBL Boom 3 sound quality. It’s a big speaker, and much of the front surface is filled with speaker drivers, including a 19cm long rectangular subwoofer, two 2.75-inch mid-range drivers and two 20mm tweeters.

As a direct result of all this hefty hardware, the Boombox 3 sounds immense, with deep bass right down to the 40Hz sub-bass range. However, it also benefits from “a more refined, grown-up and versatile sound signature than the outer appearance might initially suggest.”

If you’re looking for a reliable, great-sounding party speaker as we enter the warmer months, this JBL Boombox 3 deal should serve you well.