Garmin’s Fenix 7 Pro Solar has a phenomenal Black Friday discount

The early Black Friday deals continue to flow as Currys offers this great discount on the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar smartwatch.

Black Friday doesn’t officially kick of until November 24, but you can already snag yourself a top deal on one of the best fitness-focused smartwatches around.

Currys is selling the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro Solar smartwatch for just £639, which is a discount of £110 on the £749 RRP. Garmin is still selling the watch for that very price on its own website.

To be clear, this is for one of the top models in the Garmin Fenix 7 range. Not only is it the Pro model, but it’s the Pro Solar, which means that it can top up some of its power with exposure to daylight. It’s also the larger 47mm variant.

We reviewed the Garmin Fenix 7 Pro earlier in the year, and awarded it a healthy 4 stars out of 5. We particularly appreciated its great battery life, new map features, and solid sports tracking.

Garmin’s level of tracking and training analysis, as always, sets it apart from the competition. Committed runners or outdoorsy fitness types really should consider this above the more casual competition.

Our one big issue with it was that it wasn’t quite different enough to the non-Pro Garmin Fenix 7 for the money. At this price, however that criticism goes out of the window, and you most certainly should opt for this over the Fenix 7 Solar. You’ll get an added torch function and and updated heart rate sensor.