Garmin Venu 2 Plus is now a bargain buy before New Year

If you want to set some new fitness goals in 2024 but need a new smartwatch to help you meet them, look no further than Amazon’s incredible Garmin deal.

Right now you can get the sleek Garmin Venu 2 Plus for its lowest price yet at just £279. That’s one heck of a bargain when you consider that the device originally went for £399.99 when it launched last year.

Even though the Apple Watch and even a handful of Wear OS devices like the TicWatch Pro 5 are great smartwatches in their own right, it’s Garmin’s wearables that are still the cream of the crop where fitness tracking is concerned, and the Venu 2 Plus is a great starting point into the company’s ecosystem.

For starters, there’s no shortage of workouts to be tracked and if you’re training for a 5K, 10K or even a marathon then the Garmin Coach software can help you work towards it. That’s before mentioning the fact that Garmin has some of the best heart rate tracking tech on the market, so you can rest assured that you’re getting an accurate representation of how your body’s responding to certain workouts.

You also have plenty of great smart features like the ability to listen to music offline from services like Spotify and Amazon Music, not to mention NFC payments (with certain banks) via Garmin Pay. What really separates the Venu 2 Plus from other devices in Garmin’s range however is its AMOLED display.

Unlike the memory-in-pixel display that Garmin tends to favour, AMOLED does all of your watch faces justice, and it’s incredibly easy to read outdoors which is handy if you need to see any key bits of information on the go.

In addition to a more slimline design, the Venu 2 Plus also has one other major update over the Venu 2 with access to a digital smart assistant courtesy of a built-in mic. Because Garmin’s wearables are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, this means that the feature works with Siri and Google Assistant, making it incredibly easy to carry out tasks solely from your wrist.

For these reasons and more, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus was already a great shout for anyone in need of a comprehensive fitness watch to help them meet their goals, but while it’s available at such a reduced cost, it’s a no-brainer.