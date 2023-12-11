Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus is now a bargain buy before New Year

Thomas Deehan By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

If you want to set some new fitness goals in 2024 but need a new smartwatch to help you meet them, look no further than Amazon’s incredible Garmin deal.

Right now you can get the sleek Garmin Venu 2 Plus for its lowest price yet at just £279. That’s one heck of a bargain when you consider that the device originally went for £399.99 when it launched last year.

Even though the Apple Watch and even a handful of Wear OS devices like the TicWatch Pro 5 are great smartwatches in their own right, it’s Garmin’s wearables that are still the cream of the crop where fitness tracking is concerned, and the Venu 2 Plus is a great starting point into the company’s ecosystem.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Price Crash

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Price Crash

The Venu 2 Plus is one of Garmin’s most accessible watches to date and it’s now massively reduced over at Amazon.

  • Amazon
  • Was £399.99
  • Now £279
View Deal

For starters, there’s no shortage of workouts to be tracked and if you’re training for a 5K, 10K or even a marathon then the Garmin Coach software can help you work towards it. That’s before mentioning the fact that Garmin has some of the best heart rate tracking tech on the market, so you can rest assured that you’re getting an accurate representation of how your body’s responding to certain workouts.

You also have plenty of great smart features like the ability to listen to music offline from services like Spotify and Amazon Music, not to mention NFC payments (with certain banks) via Garmin Pay. What really separates the Venu 2 Plus from other devices in Garmin’s range however is its AMOLED display.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus Price History
Garmin Venu 2 Plus Price History

Unlike the memory-in-pixel display that Garmin tends to favour, AMOLED does all of your watch faces justice, and it’s incredibly easy to read outdoors which is handy if you need to see any key bits of information on the go.

In addition to a more slimline design, the Venu 2 Plus also has one other major update over the Venu 2 with access to a digital smart assistant courtesy of a built-in mic. Because Garmin’s wearables are compatible with both Android and iOS devices, this means that the feature works with Siri and Google Assistant, making it incredibly easy to carry out tasks solely from your wrist.

For these reasons and more, the Garmin Venu 2 Plus was already a great shout for anyone in need of a comprehensive fitness watch to help them meet their goals, but while it’s available at such a reduced cost, it’s a no-brainer.

You might like…

TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has a huge Amazon discount

TCL’s 55-inch QLED TV has a huge Amazon discount

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Need more data? This Christmas SIM deal is a must

Need more data? This Christmas SIM deal is a must

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
The Pixel 7 just won’t stop dropping in price

The Pixel 7 just won’t stop dropping in price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster is back down to its Black Friday price

Ninja’s 3-in-1 toaster is back down to its Black Friday price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a Christmas bargain at this price

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is a Christmas bargain at this price

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
This phenomenal Switch Lite bundle includes 2 free games

This phenomenal Switch Lite bundle includes 2 free games

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
Thomas Deehan
By Thomas Deehan linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Editor

After graduating with an MA in History from University College London and cutting his teeth for several years as a journalist in the film and TV industries, Tom joined the Trusted Reviews team as a Co…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words