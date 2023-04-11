Game just dropped an unbeatable PS5 bundle

PS5 deals continue to drop as stock levels improve, but Game has just shown up the competition with an incredible bundle.

If you head over to Game right now, you can pick up the disc-based PS5 console with a copy of God of War: Ragnarok, Hogwarts Legacy, Human Fall Flat and Godfall, plus a PS5-branded cap for just £544.98, saving you a whopping £62.96.

Given that that bundle includes several must-play titles, it’s an easy win for anyone looking to pick up a PS5 and then dive straight into game time. Plus, with titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Human Fall Flat in the mix, there’s plenty there for any younger gamers to enjoy if you need to keep the kids occupied for a little while.

As we’ve seen over the last few weeks however, any time a retailer does drop an excellent value bundle like this, it tends to only stick around for a couple of hours at best, so if you do like the look of it then we don’t recommend waiting around before placing an order.

With regards to the console itself, the PS5 fully embraces the next-gen gaming experience with far more power than its predecessor. The console has the ability to play games at 120fps in a 4K resolution, which is the type of play-setting that’ll have you wondering how you ever lived without it.

The included DualSense controller also kicks thing up a notch with its innovative haptic feedback which goes far beyond the controller vibrations of old. This time the DualSense can more closely mirror the action happening onscreen. In God of War for instance, you can feel the sensation of Kratos’ axe returning to his hand, which just makes the Ghost of Sparta feel more powerful than ever.

Speaking of God of War, I’ve recently had the pleasure of playing through the game and even though the credits have long since rolled, I’m still absolutely hooked to all the side quests and post-game content. The 2018 God of War reboot was an incredible title but Ragnarok builds upon that foundation to create a narrative and gameplay loop that I implore anyone to dive into.

If you like the sound of the game then this incredible bundle is a no-brainer as you’ll have more than enough to keep you busy before you ever consider picking up another game.