Game has a secret Xbox Series X deal right now

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Xbox Series X is back up to its pre-Black Friday pricing, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t a ton of of value still out there. This deal gets you one of the best Xbox games for free.

Game is selling the Xbox Series X for the RRP of £479.99, but you can also get Diablo IV bundled in for free. That game is worth £69.99 so this is nothing to be sniffed at.

Game is selling the Xbox Series X for RRP. But is giving away the hellish RPG Diablo IV with the console. With one of the best Xbox Series X games for free, this is a deal not to miss.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the cheapest we’ve seen this bundle, but the November-Janaury sales period has mostly come to an end. It’s still an excellent offer.

You’ll get the 1TB Xbox Series console, plus an Xbox Wireless Controller, and a code for the digital version of Blizzard’s hellish next-generation action RPG. Game says you’ll get the Light-Bearer Mount and Caparison of Faith Mount Armor in Diablo IV as a reward. The game was in the making for four years and has been an huge hit with gamers across the console divide since its release in June.

If you’re still rocking an Xbox One, now might be the perfect time to upgrade, especially with the array of games available via Xbox Game Pass. There’s access to recent hits like Hi-Fi Rush, Starfield, Forza Motorsport, and hundreds of other games to enjoy and a console purchase gets you a free trial.

The PS5 might win in terms of the library, but the Xbox Series X has loads of tech highlights that, in our opinion, win the day for gamers prioritising convenience and the ability to game on your teams.

In our 4.5 star review, our reviewer wrote: “The Xbox Series X doesn’t win on exclusive games, but when it comes to features it is an amazing bit of kit, with highlights including Quick Resume, Smart Delivery and Xbox Game Pass,” our reviewer wrote.

“What it does with old games and loading times still feels like wizardry a few years into the console’s life, while features like Dolby Vision are still Xbox-only benefits in the console space. And while the full-fat 4K/60fps target is often unattainable, I’m still regularly blown away by how games look on this machine.”

