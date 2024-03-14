Galaxy Watch 6 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch SE
The Galaxy Watch 6 is another stunner of a Wear OS watch from Samsung and for the time being it has a very, very friendly price.
Amazon is offering a tremendous deal on the 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 and throwing an extra 10% off for good measure, with a voucher box that can be checked on the product page.
The original £289 asking price is already down to £219, while the 10% off takes another £21.90 off. So, the total is £197.10 when all the discounts are calculated. Prime Members get free, fast delivery too and you can choose from black and gold colour options.
Galaxy Watch 6 is somehow below £200 for a limited time
Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) is down to £219 at Amazon, but a 10% coupon knocks the price down to an insane £197.10. Be sure to tick the voucher box to see the full discount at checkout.
- Amazon
- Was £289
- Now £197.10
So let’s get into some nitty gritty regarding the device itself. This is the smaller 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 (it’s also available at 44mm). This is the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version of the device, so it doesn’t have connectivity via standalone 4G LTE.
It runs on Google’s Wear OS 4 software (the latest version) and has Samsung’s One UI software plastered atop.
It has also been upgraded with a faster chipset compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 and more memory, meaning speedier performance. Battery life, we found to be just shy of two days.
One of the most stylish smartwatches available
Pros
- Still one of the most stylish smartwatches out there
- Wear OS continues to get better
- Lots of fitness and health data on offer
Cons
- Underwhelming battery life
- Sleep tracking isn’t quite there yet
There are loads and loads of activities you can track and plenty of health metrics available through the Samsung Health app. You’ll get a Body Composition Scan, accurate heart rate tracking that our reviewer found to be up there with the top chest straps.
Our reviewer said you should buy if “you want a stylish Wear OS watch: The Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 6 are evenly matched in terms of style, but the former just wins out (slightly) on battery life, making it the better option in this category.”
He gave it a four-star review overall.