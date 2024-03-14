Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy Watch 6 is now cheaper than the Apple Watch SE

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Galaxy Watch 6 is another stunner of a Wear OS watch from Samsung and for the time being it has a very, very friendly price.

Amazon is offering a tremendous deal on the 2023 Galaxy Watch 6 and throwing an extra 10% off for good measure, with a voucher box that can be checked on the product page.

The original £289 asking price is already down to £219, while the 10% off takes another £21.90 off. So, the total is £197.10 when all the discounts are calculated. Prime Members get free, fast delivery too and you can choose from black and gold colour options.

Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) is down to £219 at Amazon, but a 10% coupon knocks the price down to an insane £197.10. Be sure to tick the voucher box to see the full discount at checkout.

So let’s get into some nitty gritty regarding the device itself. This is the smaller 40mm version of the Galaxy Watch 6 (it’s also available at 44mm). This is the Bluetooth and Wi-Fi version of the device, so it doesn’t have connectivity via standalone 4G LTE.

It runs on Google’s Wear OS 4 software (the latest version) and has Samsung’s One UI software plastered atop.

It has also been upgraded with a faster chipset compared to the Galaxy Watch 5 and more memory, meaning speedier performance. Battery life, we found to be just shy of two days.

One of the most stylish smartwatches available

Pros

  • Still one of the most stylish smartwatches out there
  • Wear OS continues to get better
  • Lots of fitness and health data on offer

Cons

  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Sleep tracking isn’t quite there yet

There are loads and loads of activities you can track and plenty of health metrics available through the Samsung Health app. You’ll get a Body Composition Scan, accurate heart rate tracking that our reviewer found to be up there with the top chest straps.

Our reviewer said you should buy if “you want a stylish Wear OS watch: The Pixel Watch and Galaxy Watch 6 are evenly matched in terms of style, but the former just wins out (slightly) on battery life, making it the better option in this category.”

He gave it a four-star review overall.

