Galaxy S24 Ultra deals don’t get better than this

Jon Mundy

Anyone scouring the web for Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra contract deals can call off the search – we may have a winner.

It gets you Samsung’s brilliant new supersized flagship phone, on a 24 month contract with unlimited data, for £44.99 a month with a £179 up front payment.

You only need to do a spot of rudimentary maths to see what a good deal that is. The total amount you’ll pay for this contract is £1,258.76, which is about £100 less than Samsung is charging for the same Galaxy S24 Ultra model outright.

There’s an extra incentive to jump on this great deal, too. Anyone who buys a Galaxy S24 Ultra before February 27 can claim a free pair of Galaxy Buds 2 Pro true wireless earphones, as well as a free Galaxy Smart Tag 2 tracker. Together, that’s £253 worth of kit.

We awarded the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra a hugely positive 4.5-star review. “The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is a phone that seems to do it all,” we wrote, “with a high-end display, versatile cameras, excellent battery life and unique GenAI capabilities”.

Said AI features are genuinely useful, whether it’s recommending text rewrites, or offering real time translation and transcription.

Those cameras really are very good indeed. We found it “effortless to capture great photos on the S24 Ultra”.

While the design is broadly similar to the previous model, improvements have been made with a tougher titanium-enforced body and a flattened out display. The latter pairs much better with the S Pen stylus, in particular.

We’re also big fans of Samsung’s new promise of seven years of software updates.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way.

