Galaxy S23 Ultra is back down to an outrageously cheap price

Want to buy one of the best phones on the market for an outrageously cheap price? Have a wee gander at this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal.

It gets you the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (obviously) on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with a massive 250GB of monthly data allowance. That’s a lot of phone and data for just £39.99 a month and £29 up front.

You’re looking at an overall price of £988.76 for everything, which is way (WAY) less than the £1,249 RRP that Samsung is still selling its phone at.

We can hear the cynics among you grumbling. ‘Ah,’ they say, ‘but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a pretty old phone. It’s been on the market for nine months now’.

That’s a fair point. Or it would be, if it weren’t for the fact that nothing we’ve seen since has bettered it, whether through performance (in Android terms at least), feature set, or all-round excellence.

We’ve seen an awful lot of great phones this year, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has held fast on our ‘Best smartphones 2023’ list. It’s still our pick for The best flagship Android phone you can buy.

What’s behind this imperious year-spanning reign? “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone that does it all,” we concluded in our 4.5-star review. “It has one of the best displays, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and a camera setup that beats just about anything in the flagship arena right now”.

True, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro have since come along to challenge that latter point, but neither offers as good a telephoto provision as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s the most complete smartphone camera system in the business.

You also get a cool S Pen stylus that lives in the body of the phone itself, and what other flagship phone can claim that?