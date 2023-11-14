Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Galaxy S23 Ultra is back down to an outrageously cheap price

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Want to buy one of the best phones on the market for an outrageously cheap price? Have a wee gander at this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal.

It gets you the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra (obviously) on a 24 month iD Mobile contract with a massive 250GB of monthly data allowance. That’s a lot of phone and data for just £39.99 a month and £29 up front.

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 250GB data for £39.99 a month

Get the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 250GB data for £39.99 a month

This contract deal gets you the Galaxy S23 Ultra with 250GB of data for £39.99 a month, with an up front fee of £29.

  • Mobiles.co.uk
  • 250GB data
  • £39.99 a month, £29 up front
View Deal

You’re looking at an overall price of £988.76 for everything, which is way (WAY) less than the £1,249 RRP that Samsung is still selling its phone at.

We can hear the cynics among you grumbling. ‘Ah,’ they say, ‘but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a pretty old phone. It’s been on the market for nine months now’.

That’s a fair point. Or it would be, if it weren’t for the fact that nothing we’ve seen since has bettered it, whether through performance (in Android terms at least), feature set, or all-round excellence.

We’ve seen an awful lot of great phones this year, but the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has held fast on our ‘Best smartphones 2023’ list. It’s still our pick for The best flagship Android phone you can buy.

What’s behind this imperious year-spanning reign? “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone that does it all,” we concluded in our 4.5-star review. “It has one of the best displays, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and a camera setup that beats just about anything in the flagship arena right now”.

True, the iPhone 15 Pro Max and the Google Pixel 8 Pro have since come along to challenge that latter point, but neither offers as good a telephoto provision as the Galaxy S23 Ultra. It’s the most complete smartphone camera system in the business.

You also get a cool S Pen stylus that lives in the body of the phone itself, and what other flagship phone can claim that?

You might like…

Shark’s electric carpet cleaner now has a Black Friday price crash

Shark’s electric carpet cleaner now has a Black Friday price crash

Alec Evans 2 hours ago
Roku Streambar is now less than half price for Black Friday

Roku Streambar is now less than half price for Black Friday

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
The Galaxy A54 is this Black Friday’s bargain smartphone

The Galaxy A54 is this Black Friday’s bargain smartphone

Jon Mundy 4 hours ago
Need a new oven? This Black Friday deal lets you upgrade on the cheap

Need a new oven? This Black Friday deal lets you upgrade on the cheap

Alec Evans 4 hours ago
Best Buy’s Black Friday TV bargain is the one to beat

Best Buy’s Black Friday TV bargain is the one to beat

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Walmart’s raised the Black Friday bar with this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal

Walmart’s raised the Black Friday bar with this Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deal

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.