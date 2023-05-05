Galaxy S23 Price Crash: A misprice or a true bargain?

We’ve just spotted a Galaxy S23 deal that’s so good, we’re now scratching our heads as to whether or not it might be a mistake.

In the event that it isn’t however, now’s your chance to make use of what is easily the best Galaxy S23 Ultra deal we’ve seen to date. You can get the phone with unlimited data for just £79 upfront and only £39.99 a month, which is absurdly cheap for a phone that’s as high-end as the S23 Ultra.

To put this into context, the total cost of this contract comes to £1038.76 over two years, which is significantly less than the £1249 asking price to buy the phone SIM-free right now. With similar flagship phones like the iPhone 14 Pro, you’d be expected to surpass the SIM-free price even a little bit by the end of your contract, but this just saves you over £200 in the long run.

All that is before reiterating the fact that this contract comes with unlimited data, so you won’t have to worry about reaching a cap if you’re binge-watching the latest films and TV shows on your new Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Galaxy S23 Ultra with Unlimited Data The Galaxy S23 Ultra is now so cheap that wouldn’t make sense to opt for any other phone while it’s still going for this price. Mobiles.co.uk

£79 upfront

Only £39.99/month View Deal

With regards to the phone itself, unless you’ve been living under a rock, it’s fairly well established that the S23 Ultra is one of the most feature-packed phones you can buy right now and easily a top contender for the best Android phone on the market.

In his verdict for our 4.5-star review of the phone, Trusted Reviews’ very own Lewis Painter wrote: “The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone that does it all; it has one of the best displays, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and a camera setup that beats just about anything in the flagship arena right now. It still charges slowly, it’s hard to use one-handed and it’s very expensive, but if you’re looking for the very best of what Android has to offer, look no further.”

Knowing that the expensive part of that equation is now long gone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is an easy recommendation to anyone looking to upgrade to a new handset. Some iPhone users may even be swayed by the phone’s unrivalled camera specs and all the added functionality that the S Pen stylus affords to everyday use.