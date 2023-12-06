Forget the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally is cheaper than ever

The last couple of years has seen the rise of the handheld gaming PC, allowing you to take your favourite PC games on the go. The Asus ROG is one of the standout options, and has now seen a huge £150 price cut over at Currys.

The Asus ROG Ally is currently on offer for just £549 – and this is for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme model which usually costs a whopping £699.

The Asus ROG Ally is one of the standout handeld gaming PCs that you can buy, offering an even better performance than the Steam Deck.

Remarkably, the ROG Ally is now even cheaper than it was during the Black Friday sale, making it the perfect time to buy ahead of Christmas.

With so much power in the portable, the Asus ROG Ally is more powerful than both the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED, making it an ideal option for those who like to play games at a high resolution or refresh rate.

Is the Asus ROG Ally worth buying?

Asus' gaming handheld now faces a more competitive market Pros More powerful than a Steam Deck

Streamlined and stylish design

Full HD screen is colourful and vibant

Windows 11 is user friendly Cons Expensive compared to competitors

Poor battery life

120Hz screen feels wasted here

We reviewed the Asus ROG Ally earlier this year, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating. We praised it for the high performance, vibrant Full HD display and stylish design.

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Asus ROG Ally is a more powerful alternative to the Steam Deck. It features a superior design and more user-friendly software. That high price is hard to justify, however, especially with the poor battery life. Competition is more fierce now too, with the new Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go on the scene.”

Since it runs on Windows 11 it can run any app that your Windows laptop can, be it Google Chrome, YouTube, or even Xbox Game Pass if you want to make the most out of cloud streaming. You can also boot up any PC game storefront you fancy, so you’re not limited to just your Steam library.

If you crave a little bit more power than what the Steam Deck has to offer though, then the Asus ROG Ally is worth considering, especially following this huge price cut.