Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Steam Deck, the Asus ROG Ally is cheaper than ever

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The last couple of years has seen the rise of the handheld gaming PC, allowing you to take your favourite PC games on the go. The Asus ROG is one of the standout options, and has now seen a huge £150 price cut over at Currys. 

The Asus ROG Ally is currently on offer for just £549 – and this is for the AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme model which usually costs a whopping £699.

The Asus ROG Ally is now available for just £549!

The Asus ROG Ally is now available for just £549!

The Asus ROG Ally is one of the standout handeld gaming PCs that you can buy, offering an even better performance than the Steam Deck. Currys has slashed £150 off the price, making it an absolute bargain for PC gamers who want to play on the go.

  • Currys
  • Save £150
  • Now £549
View Deal

Remarkably, the ROG Ally is now even cheaper than it was during the Black Friday sale, making it the perfect time to buy ahead of Christmas. 

With so much power in the portable, the Asus ROG Ally is more powerful than both the Steam Deck and Steam Deck OLED, making it an ideal option for those who like to play games at a high resolution or refresh rate. 

Is the Asus ROG Ally worth buying?

Asus ROG Ally
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

Asus' gaming handheld now faces a more competitive market

Pros

  • More powerful than a Steam Deck
  • Streamlined and stylish design
  • Full HD screen is colourful and vibant
  • Windows 11 is user friendly

Cons

  • Expensive compared to competitors
  • Poor battery life
  • 120Hz screen feels wasted here

We reviewed the Asus ROG Ally earlier this year, awarding it a 4 out of 5 rating. We praised it for the high performance, vibrant Full HD display and stylish design. 

In our verdict, we wrote: “The Asus ROG Ally is a more powerful alternative to the Steam Deck. It features a superior design and more user-friendly software. That high price is hard to justify, however, especially with the poor battery life. Competition is more fierce now too, with the new Steam Deck OLED and Lenovo Legion Go on the scene.”

Since it runs on Windows 11 it can run any app that your Windows laptop can, be it Google Chrome, YouTube, or even Xbox Game Pass if you want to make the most out of cloud streaming. You can also boot up any PC game storefront you fancy, so you’re not limited to just your Steam library. 

If you crave a little bit more power than what the Steam Deck has to offer though, then the Asus ROG Ally is worth considering, especially following this huge price cut. 

You might like…

Z Flip 5 is back to being a cheap foldable phone

Z Flip 5 is back to being a cheap foldable phone

Thomas Deehan 28 mins ago
One of Black Friday’s top Ninja air fryer deals hasn’t gone anywhere

One of Black Friday’s top Ninja air fryer deals hasn’t gone anywhere

Hannah Davies 57 mins ago
Walmart has a Black Friday-beating Xbox Series X deal still running

Walmart has a Black Friday-beating Xbox Series X deal still running

Chris Smith 17 hours ago
You won’t find a better Galaxy S22 Ultra deal than this

You won’t find a better Galaxy S22 Ultra deal than this

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Best Buy’s got the perfect Apple Watch Ultra deal for Christmas

Best Buy’s got the perfect Apple Watch Ultra deal for Christmas

Chris Smith 2 days ago
The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

The M2 Mac Mini is back down to a mega-tempting price

Hannah Davies 2 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words