Forget the Pixel Watch 2, the Galaxy Watch 5 is over £100 cheaper

For anyone thinking about upgrading to the Pixel Watch 2, you might want to take a look at this phenomenal Prime Day deal first.

As part of its Prime Big Deal Days sale, Amazon’s brought the price of the Galaxy Watch 5 down to just £235.99 (originally £289 despite what the RRP says), which is also the lowest price the watch has gone for on the website.

Even though it’s since been superseded by the Galaxy Watch 6, the Watch 5 is still a great wearable in 2023 and not only has it received the Wear OS 4 update coming to the Pixel Watch 2, but the listing also boasts a three-year warranty for additional peace of mind.

Of course, this isn’t to say that the Pixel Watch 2 doesn’t have the potential to be a great smartwatch but given the considerable price difference between the two right now, the Galaxy Watch 5 is certainly easier on the wallet.

Is the Galaxy Watch 5 any good?

The Gradient Number watch face on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A solid wearable but a disappointing update

Pros

  • The best example of Wear OS 3
  • New and improved sleep tracking
  • Solid battery life for a Wear OS device
  • Accurate HRM results

Cons

  • Barely any different to the Galaxy Watch 4
  • Temperature sensor is an afterthought
  • The workout selection needs improving

Admittedly, the Galaxy Watch 5 didn’t serve as a massive upgrade over the Galaxy Watch 4 but that doesn’t mean that it isn’t a great smartwatch in its own right.

For starters, Samsung’s take on Wear OS is incredibly clean and one of the best out there from a design perspective. Plus, the digital rotating bezel on the watch lets you glide through menus and apps simply by swiping your finger around the outside of the display.

Speaking of which, that display is also gorgeous to look out with vibrant colours to boot, and it certainly helps that Samsung has thrown in a collection of eye-catching watch faces to choose from.

The watch is also great from a fitness tracking perspective, with Samsung’s BioActive sensor offering up an impressive amount of metrics, through which you can get a detailed look at your overall bill of health. Again, it’s not the newest watch on the block but at this price it’s definitely one of the most cost effective.

