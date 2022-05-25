Forget the Pixel 7, this Pixel 6 price cut makes it an even better buy

It’s fair to say that the Google Pixel 6 is one of the best Android phones on the market, even with the Pixel 7 already announced for later in the year.

Google’s phone, released late in 2021, was fairly affordable upon release, however this latest price cut makes it one of the easiest to recommend devices around.

Currently, you can bag the Pixel 6 for £499 – that’s a hefty £100 saving off the RRP of £599. Considering we felt the device was excellent value at £599, it’s hard to resist for 17% less.

Save £100 on the Pixel 6 You can bag the Pixel 6 for £499 – that's a hefty £100 saving off the RRP of £599.

Save £100

£499 View Deal

This deal is available for all three colours – Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black – and the £499 price refers to the 128GB option. That will be plenty of space for most people to store photos, games and offline files.

The Pixel 6 is packed with top-notch tech. It’s powered by Google’s AI-focussed Tensor chipset which performed very well during our in-depth testing, easily handling any game or app we threw it at. As you’d expect from a Pixel phone, the camera system is excellent too – easily the best you’ll find at this price. There are two cameras on the back, including a strong wide and ultra wide option.

There’s a good 90Hz OLED 6.4-inch display that packs a punch both in terms of colour reproduction and brightness, excellent software with the promise of years of updates and an IP68 rating for protection from the elements. There’s even wireless charging, a feature often missed at this price.

We awarded the Pixel.6 an impressive 4/5 score in our review, giving it a Recommended badge in the process. In our review verdict, we said “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”