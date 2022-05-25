 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the Pixel 7, this Pixel 6 price cut makes it an even better buy

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

It’s fair to say that the Google Pixel 6 is one of the best Android phones on the market, even with the Pixel 7 already announced for later in the year.

Google’s phone, released late in 2021, was fairly affordable upon release, however this latest price cut makes it one of the easiest to recommend devices around.

Currently, you can bag the Pixel 6 for £499 – that’s a hefty £100 saving off the RRP of £599. Considering we felt the device was excellent value at £599, it’s hard to resist for 17% less.

Save £100 on the Pixel 6

Save £100 on the Pixel 6

You can bag the Pixel 6 for £499 – that’s a hefty £100 saving off the RRP of £599.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • £499
View Deal

This deal is available for all three colours – Sorta Seafoam, Kinda Coral, Stormy Black – and the £499 price refers to the 128GB option. That will be plenty of space for most people to store photos, games and offline files.

The Pixel 6 is packed with top-notch tech. It’s powered by Google’s AI-focussed Tensor chipset which performed very well during our in-depth testing, easily handling any game or app we threw it at. As you’d expect from a Pixel phone, the camera system is excellent too – easily the best you’ll find at this price. There are two cameras on the back, including a strong wide and ultra wide option.

There’s a good 90Hz OLED 6.4-inch display that packs a punch both in terms of colour reproduction and brightness, excellent software with the promise of years of updates and an IP68 rating for protection from the elements. There’s even wireless charging, a feature often missed at this price.

Save £100 on the Pixel 6

Save £100 on the Pixel 6

You can bag the Pixel 6 for £499 – that’s a hefty £100 saving off the RRP of £599.

  • Amazon
  • Save £100
  • £499
View Deal

We awarded the Pixel.6 an impressive 4/5 score in our review, giving it a Recommended badge in the process. In our review verdict, we said “Google’s direction for the Pixel 6 has to be commended. From the chip to the software and the camera this is one of the few phones I have used this year that feels interesting and actually new.”

You might like…

This iPhone 11 deal with unlimited data is almost too good to be true

This iPhone 11 deal with unlimited data is almost too good to be true

Gemma Ryles 23 hours ago
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Drop: Samsung’s foldable is now a bargain

Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Drop: Samsung’s foldable is now a bargain

Thomas Deehan 2 days ago
Currys just dropped an incredible Xbox Series X deal you won’t want to miss

Currys just dropped an incredible Xbox Series X deal you won’t want to miss

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 just got the price cut we’ve all been waiting for

Microsoft’s Surface Duo 2 just got the price cut we’ve all been waiting for

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
Switch Deal: Metroid Dread just fell below the £30 sweet spot

Switch Deal: Metroid Dread just fell below the £30 sweet spot

Thomas Deehan 6 days ago
This iPhone 12 deal gets you an extra 100GB of data for no extra cost

This iPhone 12 deal gets you an extra 100GB of data for no extra cost

Thomas Deehan 1 week ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.