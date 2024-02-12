Forget the iPhone 15 Pro when the Pixel 8 Pro is this cheap

Have you been considering upgrading to the newest Google flagship smartphone? Today’s your lucky day as EE is offering a massive £150 off the handset.

You can currently pick up the Pixel 8 Pro with 128GB of storage for just £849, down from £999.

Launched back in October of last year, the Pixel 8 Pro is the newest flagship smartphone offering from Google, sitting comfortably as one of the most high-powered Android phones on the market right now.

Running on the new Tensor G3 chip, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is built with Google AI, which not only makes the Pixel perform faster than ever before but significantly enhances the accompanying four-camera system, especially the trio of rear-facing cameras.

A few standout AI features include Audio Magic Eraser and Best Take. With Audio Magic Eraser, disruptive or unintentional sounds can be eliminated from video recordings, meaning your videos are exactly how you want them to sound.

Best Take is also an incredibly useful feature, as it allows you to take the pain out of shooting group photos. Here, you can take multiple photos and then edit the final shot with the best combination available. Simply put, you don’t have to worry about anyone blinking mid-shot ever again.

The Pixel 8 Pro lasts longer than ever too. Thanks to its adaptive battery, the Pixel 8 Pro can last for over 24-hours, but with Extreme Battery Saver turned on, it can last a massive 72-hours. Not only that, but when the time does come to recharge, its fast-charge capability promises up to 50% battery in just 30 minutes.

We gave the Pixel 8 Pro a 4-star rating, with Editor Max Parker stating that “it does an impressive job of standing out from the swathers of Android phones on the market. Moving the focus from speed and performance to building a chip designed to improve AI performance gives the Pixel 8 Pro a unique selling point.”

If you’ve been considering a smartphone upgrade for a while and would like the best offering available from Google at a reasonable price, then this Pixel 8 Pro deal is perfect for you.