Forget the iPhone 14 Pro, this Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is too good to miss

The race to the be the best phone is definitely fierce, but Samsung may have just edged out the competition with this incredible Galaxy S23 Ultra deal.

Right now you can pick up an unlimited data contract on the S23 Ultra for just £57/month and only £39 upfront. While that might sound like a lot compared to lower cost phones out there, it’s actually a bargain if you’re shopping at the flagship end of the market.

For example, an unlimited data contract for the iPhone 14 Pro will set you back £60/month and £49 upfront, which comes to a total cost of £1489 over two years. By comparison, the Galaxy S23 will only set you back £1407 over the same amount of time.

Of course, if you’re completely locked into Apple’s ecosystem and you can’t bear the thought of opting for anything other than iOS, then the iPhone 14 Pro tariff makes a lot of sense but otherwise the Galaxy S23 Ultra is far superior in a few key areas on top of the lesser price.

For starters, its four-camera set-up on the back is led by an impressive 200MP main sensor which can source unbelievable amounts of detail from even the most demanding of scenes. In his review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote:

“Simply put, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s new 200MP snapper truly surpassed my expectations when it came to photography performance, both in well-lit and low-light conditions, with the latter delivering some of the best results I’ve seen from a smartphone to date.”

The exemplary camera set-up is just one aspect of the S23 Ultra’s feature-set however, as its other main selling point comes in the form of the S Pen stylus which is housed inside the phone itself and can be retrieved at a moment’s notice to jot something down.

If you’re the type of person who prefers to write down a to-do list or even draw out a plan by hand then the S Pen lets you do exactly that. It’s the type of feature that’s at home in the hands of professionals, and the S23 Ultra is really the only flagship phone left in 2023 that still supports a stylus in this way.

No matter how you look at it, this is an excellent offer for anyone wanting to indulge in a modern flagship phone for the best price possible, so if it does take your fancy then we recommend jumping on the deal while it’s still available.