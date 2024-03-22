Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget the iPad, this Galaxy Tab A8 deal is way more affordable

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Looking for a decent Android tablet on a budget? Look no further than this impressive deal on the Galaxy Tab A8. 

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is almost 50% off and is currently just £129 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a bargain on Amazon

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is a bargain on Amazon

Get the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 for just £129 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day sale and save £90 off the usual price.

  • Amazon
  • Was £219
  • Now £129
View Deal

With a 10.5-inch, HD display and two capable cameras, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a solid Android tablet and its slim bezel design offers users a more immersive viewing experience.

Its quad speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos surround sound, which provides audio with more clarity and extra depth, making it a perfect device for streaming shows, playing games or just taking video calls.  

Speaking of video calls, the front-facing 5MP camera is efficient enough for keeping in touch with friends and family or for the occasional work call when on the road. There’s also an 8MP rear camera that allows you to both capture images and record videos.

This model offers 32GB of internal storage, which should be enough to store all your movies, games and apps for offline use. If you do find yourself needing more then the microSD slot allows you to add up to a whopping 1TB storage to your tablet too.

Our reviewer concluded that although it’s not the fastest and most powerful tablet available, the Galaxy Tab A8 is ideal “if you’re just looking for a modestly-priced travel companion to watch videos on, or use simple apps.” 

He continued, “the screen is still good enough quality to enjoy films and TV shows, and the battery life offers impressive endurance that will comfortably see you through long-distance voyages.”

Expect a long lasting battery life, thanks to the 7040mAh capacity. Our reviewer actually found that after constant use on a nine-hour flight, the battery only drained from 100% to 60%.

If you’re after an everyday tablet, either for casual use or perhaps for the kids, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a more generous offering than this Galaxy Tab A8 deal.

The Best Amazon Spring Deal Days Offers:

You might like…

Logitech’s G915 gaming keyboard has never been cheaper than it is right now

Logitech’s G915 gaming keyboard has never been cheaper than it is right now

Thomas Deehan 12 mins ago
Amazon’s Sony WF-1000XM5 deal just got even better

Amazon’s Sony WF-1000XM5 deal just got even better

Thomas Deehan 41 mins ago
Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale: Bargains on TVs, phones and more

Amazon Spring Deal Days Sale: Bargains on TVs, phones and more

Thomas Deehan 1 hour ago
This Kindle deal is perfect for getting kids into reading

This Kindle deal is perfect for getting kids into reading

Jessica Gorringe 1 hour ago
Amazon’s top deal right now isn’t even part of the Spring sale

Amazon’s top deal right now isn’t even part of the Spring sale

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
This Garmin Instinct Solar discount is a gift to all runners

This Garmin Instinct Solar discount is a gift to all runners

Thomas Deehan 19 hours ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words