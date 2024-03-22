Forget the iPad, this Galaxy Tab A8 deal is way more affordable

Looking for a decent Android tablet on a budget? Look no further than this impressive deal on the Galaxy Tab A8.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is almost 50% off and is currently just £129 in the Amazon Spring Deals Day.

With a 10.5-inch, HD display and two capable cameras, the Galaxy Tab A8 is a solid Android tablet and its slim bezel design offers users a more immersive viewing experience.

Its quad speakers are powered by Dolby Atmos surround sound, which provides audio with more clarity and extra depth, making it a perfect device for streaming shows, playing games or just taking video calls.

Speaking of video calls, the front-facing 5MP camera is efficient enough for keeping in touch with friends and family or for the occasional work call when on the road. There’s also an 8MP rear camera that allows you to both capture images and record videos.

This model offers 32GB of internal storage, which should be enough to store all your movies, games and apps for offline use. If you do find yourself needing more then the microSD slot allows you to add up to a whopping 1TB storage to your tablet too.

Our reviewer concluded that although it’s not the fastest and most powerful tablet available, the Galaxy Tab A8 is ideal “if you’re just looking for a modestly-priced travel companion to watch videos on, or use simple apps.”

He continued, “the screen is still good enough quality to enjoy films and TV shows, and the battery life offers impressive endurance that will comfortably see you through long-distance voyages.”

Expect a long lasting battery life, thanks to the 7040mAh capacity. Our reviewer actually found that after constant use on a nine-hour flight, the battery only drained from 100% to 60%.

If you’re after an everyday tablet, either for casual use or perhaps for the kids, then you’d be hard-pressed to find a more generous offering than this Galaxy Tab A8 deal.

