Forget the iPad, the Fire 11 Max is at a bargain price

The new Amazon Fire Max 11 just received its first big price drop since Prime Day, and it’s pretty chunky one.

Amazon is now selling its Fire Max 11 tablet at a price of just £159.99, which represents a considerable 36% saving on the £249.99 RRP.

This is for a full-sized tablet with an 11-inch 2K display, 64GB of storage, and 14-hour battery life.

Save 36% on the Amazon Fire Max 11 The Amazon Fire Max 11 has received its first major price cut, shaving 36% off the RRP. Amazon

Save 36%

Now £159.99 View Deal

Amazon is pitching the Fire Max 11 as something of a productivity device, with additional keyboard and stylus accessories available at to purchase separately. In our view, it excels more as a casual streaming device, but it’s nice to have that option.

We reviewed the Fire Max 11 quite recently and awarded it 4 stars out of 5. “The Amazon Fire Max 11 is a capable option with a solid display that beats most of the budget competition in benchmarks,” we concluded.

Our reviewer particularly appreciated the Fire Max 11’s premium design, which is much classier than the budget competition. It sports an aluminium body and squared off edges, much like a modern iPad. It also offers great all-day battery life and a solid display outputting “pin-sharp detail and great viewing angles”.

The Amazon Fire Max 11 runs on an unnamed octa-core processor, which handles light tasks well, and will even run basic 3D games like Roblox run without kicking up much of a complaint. Amazon calls the tablet “our most powerful tablet yet,” and we’re inclined to believe them.

All in all, it was a great budget table pick at its original price. Following this mammoth price cut, you can bump it up to leading contender status.