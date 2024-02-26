Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Forget Ninja, this Tefal air fryer is much more affordable

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Want a top-rated air fryer that takes the hassle out of cooking but don’t want to fork out a small fortune? If so, then this deal on the Tefal Easy Fry XXL air fryer is not one to be missed. 

The Amazon exclusive Tefal Easy Fry XXL air fryer is currently just £89.99 in this limited time deal saving a massive 50% off the RRP.

Promising to cook meals up to 57% faster than a conventional oven which reduces energy consumption by up to 70% in the process, the Tefal XXL air fryer results in faster and even cheaper mealtimes. 

Take 50% off this top-rated Tefal Easy Fry XXL air fryer

Take 50% off this top-rated Tefal Easy Fry XXL air fryer

Take the hassle out of mealtimes and get 50% off this top-rated Tefal Air Fryer.

  • Amazon
  • Was £179.99
  • Now £89.99
View Deal

Not only can you expect faster cooking and less energy use but air frying is also a healthier way to make meals. As little to no oil is needed, food is cooked with up to 99% less added fat. 

The Tefal XXL can also act as a single cooking zone or can cook different meal components simultaneously with the dual zone. This allows you to cook different parts of the whole meal all at once, for example cooking chips alongside steak. You can also make use of the handy grill function, which allows you to sear your meat and fish quickly yet perfectly. 

With its massive 6.5L capacity, which is big enough to feed up to eight people, the Tefal XXL is the perfect appliance for larger families, meal prepping or when hosting dinner parties. 

Its eight cooking programs, which can be easily selected thanks to the digital touch screen, includes modes for desserts, frying and roasting. If you need some dinner time inspiration, the free Tefal app boasts 100s of recipes and extra tips to help you make the most of your air fryer.

Although we haven’t reviewed this specific model, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL currently has an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 1,700 customer reviews. Customers appreciated the quality and size of the air fryer and, most importantly, found it both helps to save money and cooks food well. 

If you’re keen to make light work out of dinner time without spending more than £100 then this 50% deal on the Tefal XXL air fryer is certainly not one to be missed.

You might like…

This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you VR on the cheap

This Meta Quest 2 deal gets you VR on the cheap

Thomas Deehan 8 mins ago
Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the cheap

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Z Flip 4 on the cheap

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This DualSense bundle gets you EA Sports FC for £20

This DualSense bundle gets you EA Sports FC for £20

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The iPad 10th Gen just got another big reduction

The iPad 10th Gen just got another big reduction

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
You can now try Sky Stream for free with this one-month trial

You can now try Sky Stream for free with this one-month trial

Thomas Deehan 3 days ago
You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Ray is right now

You won’t believe how cheap the Sonos Ray is right now

Jessica Gorringe 3 days ago
Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Jess joined the Trusted Reviews team early in 2024, after working for almost three years in lifestyle and technology PR. Using the skills gained from her previous role, Jess has taken on a new challen…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words