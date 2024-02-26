Forget Ninja, this Tefal air fryer is much more affordable

Want a top-rated air fryer that takes the hassle out of cooking but don’t want to fork out a small fortune? If so, then this deal on the Tefal Easy Fry XXL air fryer is not one to be missed.

The Amazon exclusive Tefal Easy Fry XXL air fryer is currently just £89.99 in this limited time deal saving a massive 50% off the RRP.

Promising to cook meals up to 57% faster than a conventional oven which reduces energy consumption by up to 70% in the process, the Tefal XXL air fryer results in faster and even cheaper mealtimes.

Not only can you expect faster cooking and less energy use but air frying is also a healthier way to make meals. As little to no oil is needed, food is cooked with up to 99% less added fat.

The Tefal XXL can also act as a single cooking zone or can cook different meal components simultaneously with the dual zone. This allows you to cook different parts of the whole meal all at once, for example cooking chips alongside steak. You can also make use of the handy grill function, which allows you to sear your meat and fish quickly yet perfectly.

With its massive 6.5L capacity, which is big enough to feed up to eight people, the Tefal XXL is the perfect appliance for larger families, meal prepping or when hosting dinner parties.

Its eight cooking programs, which can be easily selected thanks to the digital touch screen, includes modes for desserts, frying and roasting. If you need some dinner time inspiration, the free Tefal app boasts 100s of recipes and extra tips to help you make the most of your air fryer.

Although we haven’t reviewed this specific model, the Tefal Easy Fry XXL currently has an average 4.5-star rating on Amazon, based on over 1,700 customer reviews. Customers appreciated the quality and size of the air fryer and, most importantly, found it both helps to save money and cooks food well.

If you’re keen to make light work out of dinner time without spending more than £100 then this 50% deal on the Tefal XXL air fryer is certainly not one to be missed.