Forget Dyson, this Shark hair dryer is going cheap

Keen to take the hassle out of hair drying but don’t want to splurge on an overpriced dryer? This deal from Shark is just the ticket.

The Shark Style iQ Hair Dryer & Styler is currently just £119.99 on Shark’s official website, saving a massive £80 off the usual price. Not only that but Shark is also throwing in a Style iQ AirWave for free, worth £34.99.

Shark’s Style iQ Hair Dryer is at a bargain price The top-rated Shark Style iQ Ionic Hair Dryer & Styler is currently just £119.99 via Shark’s official website. They’re even including an extra styling attachment too, worth £34.99. Shark

Was £199.99

Now £119.99 View Deal

Expect impressively fast and effortless drying thanks to the lightweight Shark Style iQ. Shark’s iQ Technology combines rapid air power with high-velocity ionised air which means no heat damage, so you can say goodbye to frazzled hair and enjoy more shine and less frizz.

As it’s an ionic hairdryer, the Style iQ is ideal for all hair types and comes equipped with three intelligent stylers to help you create your desired style at home, including a style brush, a 2-in-1 concentrator and a diffuser.

The style brush is a combination of boar and nylon brushes that detangles and smooths hair while drying, and the 2-in-1 concentrator offers a controlled and smooth dry which is perfect for creating a salon-quality blow dry. The diffuser perfectly enhances and defines natural curls, while providing a gentle and even air flow.

Each of the three intelligent stylers automatically adjusts the hairdryer’s heat and airflow settings to remove any guesswork. Alternatively you can take control with manual mode and, once you’re done, easily lock in your style with the Cool Shot button.

Also included with this deal is the Style iQ AirWave, which is an extra attachment that uses air to gently shape hair into a perfect beach wave, the notoriously difficult style to master.

Although we have yet to review the Style iQ, it currently boasts an average 4.3-star customer rating on Shark’s website based on over 340 Shark reviews.

Bring the salon experience home for less with the Shark Style iQ hair dryer. Whatever your hair type and desired style, the versatile Style iQ is easy to use and when it’s available at such a reduced price, there’s never been a better time to treat yourself.