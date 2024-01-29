Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Finally, the iPad 10th gen gets the price cut it always needed

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Apple’s iPad range isn’t known for being particularly friendly on the wallet, however this exceptional saving brings the tablet down to the price it should have been to begin with.

Amazon has slashed 22% off the iPad 10th gen, taking more than £100 off the price of one of the best entry-level tablets on the market.

The £499 starting price, which always felt a little too high considering this is essentially Apple’s base-line tablet, has now been dropped to £389 – seriously excellent value.

Grab Apple iPad 10th Gen for £389, Save £110 in Massive Discount!

Snag an incredible deal on the highly-rated Apple iPad 10th gen on Amazon. Now only £389, you save £110 (22% off)! Don’t miss this opportunity to upgrade your tech game with this fantastic offer.

  • Amazon
  • Save 22%
  • £389
While iPads often get small reductions in price on Amazon, this is a drastic drop that likely won’t hang around for too long.

Looking at the price history, Amazon has mostly sold the device for £449 when it’s not been at full price, however this is the lowest we’ve seen it drop to.

Is the Apple iPad 10th gen worth buying?

Recommended

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame

Pros

  • The design is a massive upgrade
  • USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning
  • Smart front camera placement
  • Unbeatable tablet apps and software

Cons

  • Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing
  • Odd Apple Pencil integration
  • 64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

The IPad 10th gen is an excellent tablet with very little proper competition – especially at this lower price you can grab it for on Amazon. Unlike the older base iPad, there’s now USB-C for charging, support for more accessories and even a dedicated keyboard case that works very well.

As you’d expect from Apple, the tablet is well made and packs a lovely 10.9-inch high-resolution screen, snappy chipset that’s capable of easily running most of the high-end titles on the App Store and 64GB of onboard storage.

There’s a good camera on the back and an equally good one on thee front for video calls. It also long-lasting battery life and all the benefits of the excellent iPadOS software.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPad 10th gen review

Looking for a different deal?

If it’s an iPhone you’re after, check out our round-up of the best iPhone deals.

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

