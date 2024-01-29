Finally, the iPad 10th gen gets the price cut it always needed

Apple’s iPad range isn’t known for being particularly friendly on the wallet, however this exceptional saving brings the tablet down to the price it should have been to begin with.

Amazon has slashed 22% off the iPad 10th gen, taking more than £100 off the price of one of the best entry-level tablets on the market.

The £499 starting price, which always felt a little too high considering this is essentially Apple’s base-line tablet, has now been dropped to £389 – seriously excellent value.

While iPads often get small reductions in price on Amazon, this is a drastic drop that likely won’t hang around for too long.

Looking at the price history, Amazon has mostly sold the device for £449 when it’s not been at full price, however this is the lowest we’ve seen it drop to.

Is the Apple iPad 10th gen worth buying?

A great tablet, but the price rise is a shame Pros The design is a massive upgrade

USB-C is far more convenient than Lightning

Smart front camera placement

Unbeatable tablet apps and software Cons Huge price jump, especially in Europe makes its position in Apple’s iPad range confusing

Odd Apple Pencil integration

64GB isn’t enough (256GB probably too much)

The IPad 10th gen is an excellent tablet with very little proper competition – especially at this lower price you can grab it for on Amazon. Unlike the older base iPad, there’s now USB-C for charging, support for more accessories and even a dedicated keyboard case that works very well.

As you’d expect from Apple, the tablet is well made and packs a lovely 10.9-inch high-resolution screen, snappy chipset that’s capable of easily running most of the high-end titles on the App Store and 64GB of onboard storage.

There’s a good camera on the back and an equally good one on thee front for video calls. It also long-lasting battery life and all the benefits of the excellent iPadOS software.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Apple iPad 10th gen review

