Feel the power with this insane Anker PowerHouse 535 deal

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Anker PowerHouse range of portable power stations provide you with plenty of power for camping trips and can keep your essential gadgets charged through a power cut. Amazon is currently selling a great model on the cheap.

Amazon UK is selling the Anker PowerStation 535 model for £329. That’s 45% off the £599 asking price and a £230 saving in total.

The highly-rated Anker PowerHouse 535 portable power station is down to £329 on Amazon right now. The RRP is £559, so that’s a whopping 45% saving.

The PowerStation 535 is a little larger than a standard lunch box and offers two standard wall outlets, a USB-C out, three USB-A outs and a DC input too. If you wish you can connect to all 7 ports at once

It can be replenished to 80 per cent in just 2.5 hours via the mains and there’s a handy light bar for even easier use. The display will show you how much power is left and how much power each of the connections is using.

This model can power a mini fridge for 10.4 hours, will give you 30.5 charges of a digital camera or 10.2 charges of your drone. If you have a small grill or smoker, the Anker will keep it going for over 7 hours.

If you wish, it can also be combined with solar panels for perpetual power. The internal batteries are also billed to remain in a healthy state for a decade.

This is the joint lowest price we’ve seen on the PowerHouse 535, as evidenced by our price comparison tool and the Keepa tool that’s a handy way to shop on Amazon.

Is the Anker PowerHouse 535 worth buying?

Recommended

Ideal for lightweight backup power or a camping weekend

Pros

  • Excellent functions, good range of ports
  • Rugged, smart design
  • Very efficient

Cons

  • No bypass mode

We’re big fans of the Anker PowerHouse 535 and gave it a solid 4.5 star review and afforded it a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. We loved it for camping trips and home back-ups and admired the balance between storage and portability.

It’s efficient too and really flexible given the ability to charge via multiple different means. It’s a great option for computers, smartphones, and small fridges as well as items like CPAP machines. There’s a 5 year warranty too and the light bar comes in mega handy when operating in low light or darkness.

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Anker PowerHouse 535 review

Looking for a different deal?

If you’re good for power, then there’s loads of fantastic deals around at the moment. perhaps none better than the Xbox Series S for just £186.

