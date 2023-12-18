Xbox Series S drops to lowest price yet ahead of Christmas

The Xbox Series S is the most affordable console in the latest generation, and now it’s dropped to an all-time low price, making it the perfect gift this Christmas.

With a huge 25% discount, the Xbox Series S can now be yours at a bargain price of just £187.33. Since the console has an RRP of £249.99, you’ll be saving as much as £62.66 by taking advantage of this fantastic deal.

The Xbox Series S can play any game that its more expensive sibling (the Xbox Series X) can, which means you won’t miss out on any of the big releases such as Grand Theft Auto 6. It is limited to a Quad HD performance, but if you don’t have a 4K TV, then that shouldn’t be an issue.

As our price-tracking graph shows above, this is the lowest price the Xbox Series S has been available for on Amazon in the past 30 days. That means it’s even cheaper than it was during the Black Friday sale.

Is the Xbox Series S worth buying?

Still a great budget gaming console, now with a 1TB option. Pros Major performance upgrade on Xbox One S

Small and stylish design

Next-gen SSD reduce loading times dramatically

Incredible value considering the specs Cons 500GB storage is far too small

Lacks a disk drive

No support for Wi-Fi 6

The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for those on a budget

It has a minimalist and stylish design

Uses the same AMD Zen 2 CPU as the Series X and PS5

Targets a 1440p resolution with up to 120fps performance

The console’s NVME SSD provides faster loading times for games

We gave the Xbox Series S a 4.5 out of 5 rating when we originally reviewed it. We were highly impressed by the low price, speedy SSDs and compact design.

In our verdict we wrote: “The Xbox Series S is the best next-gen console for anyone on a budget or without a high-end 4K TV, with the added performance power allowing for significantly better graphics than what’s possible with an Xbox One S.”

So if you (or a loved one) want a budget-friendly console to play all of the latest games, then this Xbox Series S deal is too good to pass up.