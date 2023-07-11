Amazon Prime day is here! Check out the latest deals

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Every gamer needs to check out this Backbone One Prime Day deal

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Gamers should really take advantage of this rare discount on the Backbone One gaming controller for iPhones.

The Backbone rarely ever sees a discount, which is why this price drop from £99.99 to just £69.99 is well worth looking into. We’ve vetted this deal using the Keepa price tracking tool, and we can see that it’s not had any discounts in several months, meaning that you should really jump on this deal now before Prime Day is over.

To nab this discount you will need to make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription. New members – and those who haven’t had an active account in the last 12 months – can even sign up for a free 30-day trial. And if this deal isn’t sparking your interest, take a look at our Prime Day deals live blog, where we’re keeping track of all the worthwhile tech discounts Amazon has to offer.

The Backbone One scored an impressive 4.5 stars from us alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. It gives iPhone owners the chance to take their gaming skills to the next level, giving them a lot more control thanks to the tactile buttons and responsive feedback.

iPhone gamers will want to pick up this unmissable Backbone One deal

iPhone gamers will want to pick up this unmissable Backbone One deal

Any iPhone gamers out there will definitely want to check out this 30% discount on the Backbone One gaming controller.

  • Amazon
  • 30% off thanks to Prime Day
  • Now only £69.99
View Deal

It comes with support for the Backbone app which stores all of your iPhone games as well as recommendations on what to play and any new games on the market. Games from Xbox Game Pass and Apple Arcade all appear in the same place and even it comes with support for Twitch streamers if you want to share your skills with friends.

It’s worth noting that the Backbone One can only be used with iPhones, due to the built-in Lightning port. Anyone with the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 Pro models can also request a free adaptor, which provides a more comfortable fit.

Since the Backbone One rarely ever gets a discount, this deal is well worth jumping on if you do want to experience streamlined mobile gaming without breaking the bank. 

Today’s Best Prime Day deals:

You might like…

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

The Dead Space remake is too tempting at this price

Gemma Ryles 39 mins ago
Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Prime Day’s taken an axe to the Apple Watch Ultra’s price tag

Hannah Davies 50 mins ago
This WEMAX Nova 4K Projector deal just won Prime Day

This WEMAX Nova 4K Projector deal just won Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
WEMAX’s 120-inch Projector Screen has been hit with a massive Prime Day discount

WEMAX’s 120-inch Projector Screen has been hit with a massive Prime Day discount

Thomas Deehan 2 hours ago
Prime Day Deal: M1 MacBook Air is now outrageously cheap

Prime Day Deal: M1 MacBook Air is now outrageously cheap

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Beef up your gaming set-up with this Razer Blade 14 price crash

Beef up your gaming set-up with this Razer Blade 14 price crash

Gemma Ryles 3 hours ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.