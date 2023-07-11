Every gamer needs to check out this Backbone One Prime Day deal

Gamers should really take advantage of this rare discount on the Backbone One gaming controller for iPhones.

The Backbone rarely ever sees a discount, which is why this price drop from £99.99 to just £69.99 is well worth looking into. We’ve vetted this deal using the Keepa price tracking tool, and we can see that it’s not had any discounts in several months, meaning that you should really jump on this deal now before Prime Day is over.

To nab this discount you will need to make sure you have an Amazon Prime subscription. New members – and those who haven’t had an active account in the last 12 months – can even sign up for a free 30-day trial. And if this deal isn’t sparking your interest, take a look at our Prime Day deals live blog, where we’re keeping track of all the worthwhile tech discounts Amazon has to offer.

The Backbone One scored an impressive 4.5 stars from us alongside a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge. It gives iPhone owners the chance to take their gaming skills to the next level, giving them a lot more control thanks to the tactile buttons and responsive feedback.

It comes with support for the Backbone app which stores all of your iPhone games as well as recommendations on what to play and any new games on the market. Games from Xbox Game Pass and Apple Arcade all appear in the same place and even it comes with support for Twitch streamers if you want to share your skills with friends.

It’s worth noting that the Backbone One can only be used with iPhones, due to the built-in Lightning port. Anyone with the iPhone 13 or iPhone 14 Pro models can also request a free adaptor, which provides a more comfortable fit.

Since the Backbone One rarely ever gets a discount, this deal is well worth jumping on if you do want to experience streamlined mobile gaming without breaking the bank.

