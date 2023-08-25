EE’s S23 Ultra with unlimited data combo is the deal to beat

It’s rare to see big-time deals over at EE, but the network just dropped a doozy for the flagship Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra.

If you want to upgrade to a phone and contract that leaves you wanting for absolutely nothing (and somehow doesn’t break the bank), then you’ll get on brilliantly with EE’s unlimited data tariff for the S23 Ultra at just £47 a month and only £30 upfront.

While it’s not exactly the cheapest S23 Ultra contract on the market, it’s easily the one that’ll allow you to make the most out of the phone. EE’s network after all is one of the most expansive in the UK, which is why its data comes at a premium as you’ll typically find better coverage than you will elsewhere, and the fact that your data will be uncapped just means that you can keep streaming content and browsing social media until your heart’s content.

If anyone in your life is always running low on data then you can even gift them some of yours, so you can always rest assured that your loved ones will never be left without when they might be trying to get in contact with you.

You can also enjoy some of the fastest speeds available at up to 100Mbps. This is perfect in moments where you’re about to go offline and you need to quickly download a file or a presentation.

Galaxy S23 Ultra with unlimited EE data Now’s your chance to jump on the ultimate Galaxy S23 Ultra contract with unlimited data from EE at a significantly reduced cost. EE

£30 upfront

Only £47/month View Deal

Of course, there’s lots to love about the SIM itself, but what about the phone? The Galaxy S23 Ultra is easily one of the best Android phones you can get right now, as it leaves most other handsets in the dust.

In our 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter surmised: “the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is a smartphone that does it all; it has one of the best displays, a top-notch stylus experience, blisteringly fast performance and a camera setup that beats just about anything in the flagship arena right now. It still charges slowly, it’s hard to use one-handed and it’s very expensive, but if you’re looking for the very best of what Android has to offer, look no further.”

Part of the reason why the deal is so affordable (by EE’s standards) is because the phone models are in ‘As New’ condition, where they’re technically second-hand but to the point where they’ve been barely used and on all fronts, you wouldn’t be able to spot the difference.

No matter how you swing it, this is one of the most feature packed contracts out there at the moment, and a great chance to treat yourself to one of the best phones on the market.