EE just dropped an unmissable Nintendo Switch OLED bundle

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

The Nintendo Switch is one of the best consoles of all time and we’re seeing some amazing deals on the portable system – including this Tears of the Kingdom bundle.

EE’s online store is currently offering the Nintendo Switch OLED and the stunning Zelda Tears of the Kingdom – one of 2023’s best games – for £259.97.

This offers a saving of £50 as opposed to buying them separately from EE, which sells the OLED Switch for £249.99 and the game for £59.98. To find this deal, follow the link and scroll down to the ‘Bundles’ dropdown.

EE classes the Switch console as a ‘Grade A returned device’ which means they’ve been sent back to EE but remain in fantastic condition. EE’s official description reads ” All our Grade A devices are items that have been returned to us within the standard 14 day cooling off period, simply because customers have changed their minds.”

It continues by saying, “Their condition is so great that you probably wouldn’t be able to tell them apart from brand new ones.” A 12 month warranty is also included, and it comes in the original that has been resealed.

As a refresher, the Nintendo Switch OLED is a hybrid console that can be played on-the-go and at home on a big TV via an included docking station. There are hundreds of excellent titles available and this model packs a lovely OLED screen, detachable controllers and 64GB of onboard storage.

And what better game to pair with the Switch than the latest Zelda title. We scored the game 5/5 in our in-depth review, saying “The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom doesn’t stray too far away from the hugely successful template of Breath of the Wild. But by reinforcing its predecessor’s strength for experimentation with the new building mechanics, while also telling an engaging story and opening up new locations to explore, this is a perfect sequel to the greatest game to ever grace the Nintendo Switch.”

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

