EE has dropped an undeniable bargain on the Galaxy A54

If you’re after a load of data on one of the fastest networks around, this excellent deal for the Samsung Galaxy A54 on EE shouldn’t be missed.

EE isn’t necessarily the network we go to when we’re looking for banging deals, however this offer caught our eye due to the huge amount of very fast monthly data, plus a number of extra benefits.

For £33 a month and absolutely nothing upfront, this deal includes the Samsung Galaxy A54 – a good, mid-range option that is ideal for someone looking to upgrade from an older Galaxy device – alongside 125GB of monthly 5G data. That’s enough for even the busiest streamer or scroller.

There are a couple of other benefits included. One is Stay Connected Data, which means that even if you do use all your data you won’t be completely cut off, you’ll just have to deal with slower speeds until your next data cycle kicks in.

You can also gift any spare data to other family members that are part of the same line, letting you share that healthy 125GB amount around if you don’t use it all. This isn’t available on the cheaper plans EE offers, so it’s good to see it here. Finally, EE says you’ll get speeds of up to a maximum 100Mbps (area-depending, of course).

Now, let’s talk a bit about the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in four colours – including a tasteful lime hue – packs a 50MP rear camera, a 6.4-inch display, hefty 5000mAh battery and Samsung’s feature-rich OneUI Android operating system.

We praised the phone in our 4/5 star review and we awarded the phone a Recommended badge. Our reviewer praised the 120Hz OLED screen, the strong battery life and the high-end look and feel. We rounded off the review by saying, “The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”.