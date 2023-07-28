Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EE has dropped an undeniable bargain on the Galaxy A54

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

If you’re after a load of data on one of the fastest networks around, this excellent deal for the Samsung Galaxy A54 on EE shouldn’t be missed.

EE isn’t necessarily the network we go to when we’re looking for banging deals, however this offer caught our eye due to the huge amount of very fast monthly data, plus a number of extra benefits.

For £33 a month and absolutely nothing upfront, this deal includes the Samsung Galaxy A54 – a good, mid-range option that is ideal for someone looking to upgrade from an older Galaxy device – alongside 125GB of monthly 5G data. That’s enough for even the busiest streamer or scroller.

There are a couple of other benefits included. One is Stay Connected Data, which means that even if you do use all your data you won’t be completely cut off, you’ll just have to deal with slower speeds until your next data cycle kicks in.

EE has dropped an undeniable bargain on the Galaxy A54

EE has dropped an undeniable bargain on the Galaxy A54

For £33 a month and absolutely nothing upfront, this deal includes the Samsung Galaxy A54 alongside 125GB of monthly 5G data.

  • EE
  • 125GB data
  • £33 a month (£0 upfront)
View Deal

You can also gift any spare data to other family members that are part of the same line, letting you share that healthy 125GB amount around if you don’t use it all. This isn’t available on the cheaper plans EE offers, so it’s good to see it here. Finally, EE says you’ll get speeds of up to a maximum 100Mbps (area-depending, of course).

Now, let’s talk a bit about the phone. The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G comes in four colours – including a tasteful lime hue – packs a 50MP rear camera, a 6.4-inch display, hefty 5000mAh battery and Samsung’s feature-rich OneUI Android operating system.

We praised the phone in our 4/5 star review and we awarded the phone a Recommended badge. Our reviewer praised the 120Hz OLED screen, the strong battery life and the high-end look and feel. We rounded off the review by saying, “The Samsung Galaxy A54 is a solid mid-ranger that ticks most boxes”.

You might like…

Xbox’s must-play Guardians of the Galaxy game is under £10

Xbox’s must-play Guardians of the Galaxy game is under £10

Thomas Deehan 4 hours ago
Now’s your chance to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers

Now’s your chance to stock up on PS5 DualSense controllers

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
There’s a massive PS5 sale on – here are the best deals

There’s a massive PS5 sale on – here are the best deals

Thomas Deehan 6 hours ago
The PS5 bundle has dropped below £400 for a limited time

The PS5 bundle has dropped below £400 for a limited time

Chris Smith 9 hours ago
One of Garmin’s top running watches is down to an absurd price

One of Garmin’s top running watches is down to an absurd price

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
Razer’s iPhone gaming controller has taken a huge price cut

Razer’s iPhone gaming controller has taken a huge price cut

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.