EE has an outrageous Pixel 8 deal right now

If you’re on the hunt for a SIM-free Pixel 8 then look no further than this incredible offer that’s just turned up at EE.

Right now you can get Google’s latest handset for just £492 without any contracts or tariffs attached. For context, not only is that a massive reduction on the £699 RRP of the Pixel 8, but it’s also the cheapest price I’ve seen yet for the phone so there’s a good chance that the deal won’t be around for much longer.

Simply put, if you’ve been tempted to upgrade to a new Android phone but have been put off by high prices then now’s your chance to get a true flagship phone at just a fraction of the cost.

If you’re an avid reader of our site then you’re probably already aware that the Pixel 8 is one of our favourite phones of last year, and is still a great handset (certainly until a successor arrives on the scene).

As with any Pixel phone, the true highlight lies in its camera system which can go toe to toe against handsets that cost far more. In his 4.5-star review for the phone, Mobiles Editor Lewis Painter wrote:

“The Pixel 8 is capable of taking some truly stunning photos. Images in well-lit conditions are punchy while not looking overprocessed like some rivals, with plenty of detail and impressively accurate colours. That’s especially true of skin tones, with the Pixel 8 delivering some of the most true-to-life skin tones of any phone I’ve tested this year.”

As if the picture quality wasn’t enough, the Pixel 8 contains a bevy of editing features that can help you to tweak your images into their best possible versions before uploading. Not only can you get rid of any photo-bombers with ease, but now thanks to the new Tensor G3 chipset, the Pixel 8 will take burst shots during a group photo so that you can pick the best faces to ensure that no-one’s left blinking in the final product.

It also helps that the Pixel range offers one of the cleanest takes on Android out there, with an overall experience that’s as close to iOS as I’ve ever used. Plus, quality of life features like Call Screening, which lets the Google Assistant answer calls for you and provide a written transcript of what’s being said by the person on the other end of the line, are game-changers.

There’s a lot to love about the Pixel 8 but when it’s going for such a cheap price, it’s never been more of a bargain.