Echo Show 15 is now a budget smart TV at this price

Black Friday may be another month (and a bit) away, but we’ve already found a fantastic deal on the Amazon Echo Show 15.

You don’t need to wait until Prime Big Day Deals or even Black Friday to find amazing offers, and today’s discount proves that. If you head over to Amazon right now, you’ll see that the Echo Show 15 smart display has had its price slashed from £269.99 to just £199.99.

This smart display sits at 15.6 inches with a Full HD (1080p) resolution, making it crisp and clear enough to see all your key information at a glance. The inclusion of widgets and touchscreen capabilities make flicking through all the relevant apps a breeze, such as creating a shopping list, checking on the weather or seeing your calendar all in one handy place, making it the perfect addition to a kitchen or lounge space. 

This Echo Show 15 smart display has just seen a 26% price slash

If you want to spruce up your home but don’t want to pay premium prices, then take a look at this fantastic deal on the Amazon Echo Show 15.

Not only that, but the Echo Show 15 can now stream video content. Link up your Prime, Netflix or Disney Plus account so you can watch TV as you’re cooking a meal. We found that the display offered up rich colours and good contrast and was great to watch in almost any lighting condition. 

The Echo Show 15 utilises all the Alexa features we’ve come to know and love. Connecting your smart devices opens the functionality to control multiple features around your home with just your voice, such as a smart light, thermostat or plug. 

As you can see from the Keepa price history screenshot above, the Amazon Echo Show 15 has not seen a price drop like this in a very long time. It likely won’t see another significant discount until Black Friday or Prime Big Day Deals rolls around, so you may want to act fast before it shoots back up to its usual retail price. 

All in all, the Amazon Echo Show 15 is a fantastic addition to any household. Its smart capabilities and large screen make it easy to use and share information with the rest of your household. For such a low price, this is something you won’t want to miss out on.

