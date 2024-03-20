Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

EA Sports FC 24 has finally dropped below the £20 mark

Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

EA Sports FC 24 was the UK’s best selling game in 2023, which is no surprise since it’s a continuation of the popular FIFA series. Despite its roaring success, Amazon has slashed a whopping 71% off the price for its latest sale event.

EA Sports FC 24 is available for just £19.99 right now, which is a monumental drop off its original £69.99 price. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for the game yet, making it the perfect time to hit checkout.

EA Sports FC 24 is the successor to the FIFA series, featuring all of the classic modes you love, including Campaign Mode and Ultimate Team. Thanks to the Amazon Spring Deal Days event, it’s seen a huge price cut taking the cost down to just £19.99.

Following on from the FIFA series, EA Sports FC 24 shares all of the same features as its predecessors, including the single-player campaign mode, and multiplayer Ultimate Team.

EA has introduced a few upgrades too though, namely more realistic player animations thanks to its HyperMotionV technology. EA claims there are 1200 different signature run styles in the new game, so you’ll see a big difference in how the likes of Erling Haaland and Raheem Sterling race across the pitch.

The new Playstyles feature will also help make each player feel more unique by emphasising their strengths. For example, Trent-Alexander Arnold will have the Whipped Cross trait to become even more deadly from the wing, while Vinícius Júnior boasts Rapid Dribbling.

EA Sports FC 24 will also see women footballers integrated into the same Ultimate Team mode as the men, which means you’ll be able to have both Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr in your team for an explosive attack. Numerous Women’s Football competitions will also be added to the game, including UEFA Women’s Champions League, Barclays Women’s Super League, National Women’s Soccer League, D1 Arkema, Google Pixel Frauen-Bundesliga and Liga F.

So if you’re looking to finally grab EA Sports FC 24 on the cheap, and keep yourself entertained during the international break, then there’s no better time to make the jump.

