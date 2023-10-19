EA’s mega rebrand of the FIFA series made quite a splash when it launched a few weeks ago.

If you decided against picking the game up on release date that might have been a smart decision as Amazon has just slashed a whopping 30% off the price.

This reduction takes EA Sports FC 24 down from an RRP of £69.99 to £49.99 – comfortably the cheapest we’ve seen this title go for on Amazon.

The saving is on the PS5 version of the game, with the PS4 version now actually more expensive. There’s no sign of a saving on the Xbox versions of the game, so that’s a shame if you’ve picked up one of Microsoft’s recent consoles.

EA Sports FC 24 gets a huge 30% price drop weeks after release This 30% reduction takes the game down from an RRP of £69.99 to £49.99 – comfortably the cheapest we’ve seen this title go for on Amazon. Amazon

Save 30%

Now £49.99 View Deal

As always, there’s no way to tell how long this deal will be around for. As a comparison, the game is currently £64.85 on Shopto and £59.99 at Currys, so this is a welcome saving. There’s also free delivery, and fast delivery if you’re a Prime member or willing to pay a little more.

EA FC 24, which features Manchester City’s Erling Haaland on the cover, is a monumental release. Not so much for it being a reinvention of the series, but as the start of a FIFA-free brand for EA Sports. All signs so far point to a good release, with a score of 76 on Metacritic.

Features for EA Sports FC 24 include the addition of HyperMotion V – a system that improves the rhythm and fluidity of the match thanks to volumetric data gathering. The presentation has been freshened up too, with updated commentary and crowds.

Classic modes like Ultimate Team remain, now with the addition of women’s teams, and there’s Volta alongside the usual array of career options.

While not a complete change to the series, EA FC 24 does a good job of breaking away from the FIFA branding and keeping an exciting game of football on the pitch. With 30% off thanks to this deal. now is a great time to jump in.