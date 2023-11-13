Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Dyson’s 5-star vacuum cleaner sees huge price crash ahead of Black Friday

Alec Evans By Alec Evans

A quality vacuum cleaner can make hoovering your home a far easier task, and the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is one of the best cordless options you can currently buy – and now it’s on offer in the early Black Friday sale.

As part of the Currys Black Friday Event, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is down in price by £150, now going for just £549.99 when it once cost £699.99.

The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute has an anti-tangle brush bar aimed at tackling hair effectively, an illuminated cleaner head and LCD screen and a run time of 60 minutes which should be plenty enough for most homes.

As well as the hoover itself, your purchase includes multiple accessories such as two cleaner heads, combi tool, crevice tool, hair screw tool, low reach adaptor, wand clip, wall dock and a charger.

With a 3.1kg weight, it won’t be a challenge to lift and it has a capacity of 0.77 litres. Finished off by a sprayed satin yellow and gloss image, it’s a versatile machine that can work on carpet, hard floor, laminate and tile.

When we reviewed the Dyson V15 Detect back in 2021, we awarded it a five-star score (out of 5). In our verdict we wrote: “Exceptionally powerful, the Dyson V15 Detect not only ups the game in terms of raw power for a cordless vacuum cleaner, it introduces some smart features that make it easier to use. A particulate sensor is a great addition, as it shows both how much dirt is being collected and lets the vacuum adjust its power automatically. And, the new laser is a great way to see dirt and make sure you’ve got it all. If you want the best, this is it.”

So if you’ve been looking to splash out on a cordless vacuum cleaner, and fancy the very best option, this will be the Black Friday deal for you.

