Dyson’s 5-star vacuum cleaner sees huge price crash ahead of Black Friday
A quality vacuum cleaner can make hoovering your home a far easier task, and the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is one of the best cordless options you can currently buy – and now it’s on offer in the early Black Friday sale.
As part of the Currys Black Friday Event, the Dyson V15 Detect Absolute is down in price by £150, now going for just £549.99 when it once cost £699.99.
The Dyson V15 Detect Absolute has an anti-tangle brush bar aimed at tackling hair effectively, an illuminated cleaner head and LCD screen and a run time of 60 minutes which should be plenty enough for most homes.
Dyson V15 Detect Absolute deal on Currys
- Currys
- Was £699.99
- Now £549.99
As well as the hoover itself, your purchase includes multiple accessories such as two cleaner heads, combi tool, crevice tool, hair screw tool, low reach adaptor, wand clip, wall dock and a charger.
With a 3.1kg weight, it won’t be a challenge to lift and it has a capacity of 0.77 litres. Finished off by a sprayed satin yellow and gloss image, it’s a versatile machine that can work on carpet, hard floor, laminate and tile.
When we reviewed the Dyson V15 Detect back in 2021, we awarded it a five-star score (out of 5). In our verdict we wrote: “Exceptionally powerful, the Dyson V15 Detect not only ups the game in terms of raw power for a cordless vacuum cleaner, it introduces some smart features that make it easier to use. A particulate sensor is a great addition, as it shows both how much dirt is being collected and lets the vacuum adjust its power automatically. And, the new laser is a great way to see dirt and make sure you’ve got it all. If you want the best, this is it.”
So if you’ve been looking to splash out on a cordless vacuum cleaner, and fancy the very best option, this will be the Black Friday deal for you.