Double the savings with these two unmissable XGIMI Horizon projector deals

Black Friday might be over, but there still some trememdous deals worthy of your attention, with two noteworthy offers on XGIMI’s Horizon projectors, both of which come with a free stand.

The XGIMI Horizon and XGIMI Horizon Pro are both fantastic options for settng up a home cinema, and both come with a Projector Stand Pro at no extra cost for a limited time, giving you everything you need to add the true cinematic experience to home movie nights.

Starting with the more premium XGIMI Horizon Pro – it is worth mentioning that while we have yet to review the projector, we are familar with the XGIMI brand for its impressive devices. This projector offers up stunning 4K visuals with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and 8.3 million pixels that can be expanded to 300-inches.

It also has 2200 ANSI lumens and brightness technology, meaning that even in brighter environments you can enjoy rich and vibrant colours and deep black thanks to HDR support.

Moving onto the XGIMI Horizon Home Cinema Projector, our very own Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, awarded it 4/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the verdict reading “A Full HD projector, the combination of decent image quality, including HDR support, and great audio make the XGIMI Horizon a handy home cinema in a box.”

Unlike the Pro, the XGIMI Horizon has a native 1080p resolution, but you can still expect crisp and clear images, even when you’re streaming onto your living room wall. There is an extra 5% discount to be had for the Horizon however, making it quite the tempting option.

Regardless of which projector you go for, both are worthy purchases, particularly with the XGIMI stand included to help you make the most of your new home cinema set-up.

Just be aware, the deal is only available why stocks last so be sure to snap it up before it’s gone.