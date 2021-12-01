 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Double the savings with these two unmissable XGIMI Horizon projector deals

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Black Friday might be over, but there still some trememdous deals worthy of your attention, with two noteworthy offers on XGIMI’s Horizon projectors, both of which come with a free stand.

The XGIMI Horizon and XGIMI Horizon Pro are both fantastic options for settng up a home cinema, and both come with a Projector Stand Pro at no extra cost for a limited time, giving you everything you need to add the true cinematic experience to home movie nights.

Get XGIMI Horizon Pro with a free XGIMI Projector Stand

Get XGIMI Horizon Pro with a free XGIMI Projector Stand

You can buy the XGIMI Horizon Pro 4K Projector right now and save £250 with this amazing Black Friday deal. As a bonus you’ll also be getting the XGIMI Projector Stand Pro for free, so you can set up your home cinema anywhere.

  • Amazon
  • Save £250 and get a free XGIMI Stand
  • Now £1,449
View Deal

Starting with the more premium XGIMI Horizon Pro – it is worth mentioning that while we have yet to review the projector, we are familar with the XGIMI brand for its impressive devices. This projector offers up stunning 4K visuals with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 and 8.3 million pixels that can be expanded to 300-inches.

It also has 2200 ANSI lumens and brightness technology, meaning that even in brighter environments you can enjoy rich and vibrant colours and deep black thanks to HDR support.

Moving onto the XGIMI Horizon Home Cinema Projector, our very own Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, awarded it 4/5 stars and a Trusted Reviews Recommended badge, with the verdict reading “A Full HD projector, the combination of decent image quality, including HDR support, and great audio make the XGIMI Horizon a handy home cinema in a box.”

Unlike the Pro, the XGIMI Horizon has a native 1080p resolution, but you can still expect crisp and clear images, even when you’re streaming onto your living room wall. There is an extra 5% discount to be had for the Horizon however, making it quite the tempting option.

The XGIMI Horizon Projector comes with a free XGIMI Stand

The XGIMI Horizon Projector comes with a free XGIMI Stand

Treat yourself to the XGIMI Horizon Projector so you can watch your favourite TV show in style. You’ll be saving over £250 and getting a free XGIMI Horizon Projector Stand Pro thrown in for free.

  • Amazon
  • Save £250 and get a free XGIMI Stand
  • Now £901
View Deal

Regardless of which projector you go for, both are worthy purchases, particularly with the XGIMI stand included to help you make the most of your new home cinema set-up.

Just be aware, the deal is only available why stocks last so be sure to snap it up before it’s gone.

You might like…

Missed out on Black Friday? Don’t let this Galaxy S21 Ultra price drop pass you by

Missed out on Black Friday? Don’t let this Galaxy S21 Ultra price drop pass you by

Gemma Ryles 18 hours ago
The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now even cheaper than it was during Black Friday

The Sonos Beam Gen 2 is now even cheaper than it was during Black Friday

Gemma Ryles 20 hours ago
Build your home cinema with this phenomenal XGIMI projector deal

Build your home cinema with this phenomenal XGIMI projector deal

Gemma Ryles 1 day ago
Rock Jaw’s Avant Air earbud drops to lowest price yet

Rock Jaw’s Avant Air earbud drops to lowest price yet

Kob Monney 1 week ago
Argos’ Black Friday sale nets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £329

Argos’ Black Friday sale nets you a 50-inch 4K TV for £329

Hannah Davies 1 week ago
Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock with Metroid Dread bundle

Nintendo Switch OLED is back in stock with Metroid Dread bundle

Ryan Jones 2 weeks ago
Gemma Ryles
By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer
Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.