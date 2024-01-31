Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don't miss this Ninja Air Fryer bargain on Amazon

You can currently get the top-rated and hugely popular Ninja Foodi MAX Dual Zone Air Fryer (AF400UK) with a tasty 26% off on Amazon.

The 6-in-1 Ninja Air Fryer is currently just £199.99 on Amazon, down from £269.99, and even comes with a useful pair of silicone tongs to make serving just that bit easier. 

Housed in a sleek black and copper design, which is actually exclusive to Amazon, this is one air fryer that’s sure to stand out (in the best possible way) in your kitchen.

The Ninja Foodi MAX Air Fryer is perfect for big families or those who are prone to hosting dinners regularly, thanks to its extra-large capacity which means you can cook up to 8 portions at once.

Its two drawers allow for simultaneous cooking of two different foods in a multitude of ways. Whether you want to air fry, roast, bake, reheat, dehydrate or max crisp, you can create a whole meal without worrying about clashing oven temperatures or timings. You can also expect the Foodi to cook up to 75% faster than a fan oven. 

Not only does this 26% off deal save you money today, but you can also expect to save up to 65% on your energy bill in the long run, thanks to its energy-saving feature.

The Ninja Foodi earned a five-star rating from our Homes Editor, David Ludlow concluding that “if you regularly cook large quantities of food in your air fryer – say, for a large family – then the AF400UK provides both the flexibility and the capacity.” 

If you want to save time and energy on cooking, then this Ninja Foodi MAX Air Fryer is not one to be missed. For under £200, it’s quite the steal given the multitude of meals it can whip up in next to no time.

