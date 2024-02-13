Don’t miss this hefty Sonos Era 300 price drop

Looking to seriously upgrade your speaker system but don’t want to spend too much? Look no further as the top-rated Sonos Era 300 is currently seeing a sizeable price drop on Amazon.

You can get the Sonos Era 300 for just £399 right now, which is a massive 11% off the usual £449 price tag. We’d recommend acting fast, as we don’t expect this deal to be around for long.

Save £50 on the Sonos Era 300 Take 11% off the Sonos Era 300 speaker and experience next-level spatial audio. Amazon

Was £449

Now £399 View Deal

The Sonos Era 300 is an exceptionally mighty and versatile household speaker. Play and stream from any service or device over Wi-Fi, easily pair a Bluetooth device or even connect a turntable to the speaker.

You’ll find six optimally positioned drivers in the Sonos Era 300, which support Dolby Atmos Music. Dolby Atmos is an impressive and revolutionary spatial audio technology that offers the most immersive surround sound experience possible.

The Sonos Era 300 is also packed with exclusive features that enhance your playback. Enjoy free music, access thousands of live Sonos Radio stations and play hands-free with Sonos Voice Control. Not only that, but with Trueplay tuning technology found in the Sonos app, your speaker’s EQ is automatically optimised specifically for your space.

We gave the Sonos Era 300 a 4.5-star rating, with Audio Editor Kob Monney concluding that “the Sonos Era 300 is a very tempting speaker. It sounds very good, and with Atmos content it generates a big, expansive performance that escapes the dimensions of the speaker in a convincing manner.”

Kob also noted, “there’s no doubting the expense but I’d say the Sonos Era 300 matches it with its performance.” Considering the speaker now has the aforementioned discount attached, now’s the ideal time to pick it up.

If you’ve been tempted by a new speaker, you simply can’t go wrong with the Sonos Era 300. Thanks to spatial audio, surround sound and more Sonos-exclusive features, this Amazon deal is not one to be missed.