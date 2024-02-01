Don’t miss out on these incredibly cheap Samsung headphones

Looking for a cheap pair of true wireless headphones? Then you’re in luck, as Argos has given the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live a huge price cut in its latest sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently available for just £35, which is an absolute bargain considering they used to be £69 over on Argos. In fact, when the headphones first launched back in 2020, they were priced as high as £179.

When we first reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones, we gave them a 3.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we wrote: “The Galaxy Buds Live are an interesting set of true wireless earbuds, featuring an atypical bean-shape design. On paper, the spec sheet is impressive and matches, if not beats, their main AirPod competition. But sadly, they still fail to fully deliver in one crucial area: audio.”

But while we had reservations about the audio performance, that was when factoring in the original £179 price. Now that you’re getting an 80% discount, the audio performance suddenly represents far better value.

During our testing, we were also impressed with the comfortable fit of the headphones thanks to their lightweight design. The headphones don’t use eartips to achieve this high level of comfort either, making them a fairly unique offering in this regard.

You can also use the capacitive touch controls to pause/skip tracks, turn on ANC and summon the Bixby voice assistant.

We were also impressed with the battery life, lasting 5-6 hours a single charge with ANC activated. And with ANC turned off, the headphones can muster up to 21 hours of music playback.

So if you’re on the hunt for a new pair of true wireless headphones, but can’t justify spending lots of money on a new purchase, then this Samsung Galaxy Buds deal shouldn’t be ignored.