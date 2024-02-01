Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t miss out on these incredibly cheap Samsung headphones

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Looking for a cheap pair of true wireless headphones? Then you’re in luck, as Argos has given the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live a huge price cut in its latest sale.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are currently available for just £35, which is an absolute bargain considering they used to be £69 over on Argos. In fact, when the headphones first launched back in 2020, they were priced as high as £179.

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones

Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones

If you’re looking for a pair of true wireless headphones, then the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live may be for you. Argos has essentially slashed the price in half, taking it down to a super affordable £35.

  • Argos
  • Save £34
  • Now £35
View Deal

When we first reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live headphones, we gave them a 3.5 out of 5 rating. In our verdict, we wrote: “The Galaxy Buds Live are an interesting set of true wireless earbuds, featuring an atypical bean-shape design. On paper, the spec sheet is impressive and matches, if not beats, their main AirPod competition. But sadly, they still fail to fully deliver in one crucial area: audio.”

But while we had reservations about the audio performance, that was when factoring in the original £179 price. Now that you’re getting an 80% discount, the audio performance suddenly represents far better value.

During our testing, we were also impressed with the comfortable fit of the headphones thanks to their lightweight design. The headphones don’t use eartips to achieve this high level of comfort either, making them a fairly unique offering in this regard.

You can also use the capacitive touch controls to pause/skip tracks, turn on ANC and summon the Bixby voice assistant.

We were also impressed with the battery life, lasting 5-6 hours a single charge with ANC activated. And with ANC turned off, the headphones can muster up to 21 hours of music playback.

So if you’re on the hunt for a new pair of true wireless headphones, but can’t justify spending lots of money on a new purchase, then this Samsung Galaxy Buds deal shouldn’t be ignored.

You might like…

Samsung’s AirTag alternative is going dirt cheap

Samsung’s AirTag alternative is going dirt cheap

Jessica Gorringe 4 hours ago
The Pixel 7a just became even better value for money

The Pixel 7a just became even better value for money

Jessica Gorringe 5 hours ago
You can get an iPhone for under £200 at Currys right now

You can get an iPhone for under £200 at Currys right now

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
Apple AirPods 3 are going cheap right now

Apple AirPods 3 are going cheap right now

Chris Smith 22 hours ago
This iPhone 12 deal gets you iOS on a budget

This iPhone 12 deal gets you iOS on a budget

Thomas Deehan 24 hours ago
Don’t miss this Ninja Air Fryer bargain on Amazon

Don’t miss this Ninja Air Fryer bargain on Amazon

Jessica Gorringe 1 day ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words