Don’t miss out on the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones price crash

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Deputy Editor

The Sony WF-1000XM5 are the latest flagship true wireless headphones you can buy from Sony, and yet they’ve just had a 15% price slash by Amazon.

Despite the Black Friday sale being well and truly over, the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones have retained their bargain price of £219, saving you as much as £40 compared to the original retail price.

The Sony WF-1000XM5 not only provide excellent audio quality, but also deliver top-notch noise cancellation to block out background noise. An IPX4 rating will also protect them from splashes of water and sweat.

As you can see in our price tracking graph above, the Sony WF-1000XM were temporarily even cheaper on Amazon a couple of days ago, but that deal is no longer available and we don’t expect it to be so anytime soon.

As a result we think it’s unlikely that the price will drop further anytime soon, so the £219 deal on offer right now is still very much worth considering.

Are the Sony WF-1000XM5 worth buying?

We are huge fans of the Sony WF-1000XM5 headphones, giving them a perfect 5 out of 5 rating when we reviewed them earlier this year.

In our verdict we wrote: “The WF-1000XM5 is another excellent headphone from Sony that represents a step forward for its true wireless series. An improved design leads to better comfort levels, the noise-cancellation is better, they come with a bevy of smart features and an audio performance that’s clearer and more detailed than before.”

So if you want a premium pair of true wireless headphones, you really can’t go wrong with this fantastic Sony WF-1000XM5 deal ahead of Christmas.

