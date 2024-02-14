Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t bother with an iPad when the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is this cheap

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Samsung’s already excellent value tablet, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE, has dropped to a truly iPad-busting cheap price.

Amazon is now selling the Galaxy Tab S9 FE for £389, which is a saving of 13% on the tablet’s £449 RRP. It’s a tempter alright.

We like the Galaxy Tab S9 FE a lot, having scored it 4 stars out of 5 in our review, and calling it “a good-looking mid-range Android tablet with a bundled high-fidelity S Pen”.

That latter point really is a key differentiating factor, because no one quite does stylus inputs like Samsung. It’s great for scrawling notes or making sketches.

Samsung’s design work here is excellent, too, with an all-metal body and sharp, flat surfaces.

The display is strong too, offering a 10.9-inch IPS LCD with a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. It’s nice and sharp, with a resolution of 1440p, and it gets nice and bright to the tune of 670 nits.

Performance is solid rather than spectacular, but Samsung’s Exynos 1380 chip delivers enough grunt to do the basic day to day stuff smoothly. That’s all you really need here.

With an 8000mAh battery, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE will get you 8 hours of light gaming or 11 hours of video streaming, while it supports up to 45W wired charging. Not too shabby.

Basically, anyone looking for a classy full-sized tablet with creative potential should consider this if the iPad is out of your price range. At this new cheap price, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE is a very solid option.

