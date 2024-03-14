Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Don’t bother with an iPad when the Galaxy Tab is this inexpensive

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Why spend all that money on an iPad Pro when you can get the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus for such an inexpensive price?

Argos is already offering the 256GB model of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus at a £160 discount, chopping the price from £699 (which Samsung itself is still selling it at) to £539.

However, it doesn’t end there. Use the code SAMSUNG10 at checkout and you’ll knock a further 10% off the price, bringing it down to just £489.05.

Save more than £200 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus

Argos is offering huge savings on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, chopping more than £200 off the price of the 256GB model with the code SAMSUNG10.

  • Argos
  • Use code SAMSUNG10
  • Now £489.05
View Deal

This is for a full-sized Android tablet fronted by a 12.4-inch 90Hz 1600 x 2560 IPS LCD. It’s driven by a custom Exynos 1380 processor, and features impressive AKG-tuned stereo speakers.

The design is decidedly premium, with an all-metal body and a comprehensive IP68 rating.

Topping it all off, you get Samsung’s peerless S Pen stylus bundled in. It attaches magnetically to the back of the tablet when not in use, and lets you sketch, take notes, and navigate when active.

We haven’t reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus specifically, but we did review the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE. This is essentially the same tablet, but with a smaller screen (much like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is to the Galaxy S24).

Our reviewer doled out a positive 4-star review for the Tab S9 FE, calling it “A good-looking mid-range Android tablet” that “stands out as a tablet that includes a great stylus at no extra cost”.

We’d say exactly the same thing about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, and at this new inexpensive price it’s an even easier recommendation.

Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

