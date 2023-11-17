Diablo IV plunges to lowest price yet with stunning Black Friday price slash

Diablo IV is one of the highest rated games of the year, only launching back in June 2023. And yet Amazon has surprised us all by including it in the latest Black Friday sale with a huge saving.

The Xbox edition of Diablo IV has seen a massive 40% price slash, taking the cost down to a far more affordable £41.99 price. This deal only applies to a download code rather than the physical edition, but that means you’ll be able to start playing immediately after your purchase.

Diablo IV is an RPG that sees the player explore multiple dungeons in order to amass an envious collection of loot. You can fight through these fantastic worlds either on your own or with a team of friends, with player vs player combat also introduced.

Cross-play is supported, so you’ll be able to play online with friends playing on different platforms. Cross progression is here too just in case you fancy switching between consoles or PC.

You’ll be able to pick from a range of classes in Diablo IV, including a Barbarian, Druid, Necromancer, Rogue and Sorcerer. Defeating foes and completing quests will enable you to level up your character to unlock new skills and make them more powerful.

You’ll be able to spend endless hours playing through Diablo IV’s dungeons, with the story taking roughly 26 hours to complete, while there’s plenty of post-credit content to enjoy. New events, stories, seasons and loot have also been promised via future updates.

Diablo IV has an 86 (out of 100) rating on Metacritic, which is aggregated from 96 critic reviews.

With Diablo IV yet to make an appearance on Game Pass, this is the best opportunity to jump into the dungeon-crawling RPG on Xbox. Alternatively, if you have a loved one hoping to beef up their Xbox game library, then this fantastic Black Friday deal is well worth considering.

